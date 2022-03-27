This week in WWE history - (March 21-27) Former world champion cleared for in-ring return, Charlotte Flair makes history 

WrestleMania is now less than a week away and WWE is gearing up for what will be the biggest week of the year. The company has been planning this event for the past six months and next weekend all the hard work will finally pay off.

Historically, the end of March and the beginning of April have been seen as the time for several WrestleMania events and some of the biggest moments in wrestling history.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest events or moments that have happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Daniel Bryan is medically cleared to make his return/returns on SmackDown - March 21st 2018

BREAKING: @WWEDanielBryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action!

Daniel Bryan was a firm fan favorite in WWE throughout his storyline with The Authority, which led into WrestleMania 30. The former world champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to several issues surrounding his concussion history.

Bryan retired from the ring in 2016 and later went on to become the General Manager of SmackDown whilst still pushing to be cleared by WWE at every possible turn.

Bryan was finally cleared by the company ahead of WrestleMania 34 in 2018 and went on to team with Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the biggest event of the year.

Bryan has since left WWE and now wrestles for AEW under his real name of Bryan Danielson.

#4. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin gives The Corporation a beer bath - March 22nd, 1999





23 years ago today, we saw the epic moment when Stone Cold drenched members of The Corporation in beer with the Coors Light truck.



- P-Nut



23 years ago today, we saw the epic moment when Stone Cold drenched members of The Corporation in beer with the Coors Light truck.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is set to make his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 next weekend, but 23 years ago today he was center stage when he gave The Corporation a beer bath on RAW.

It was the final stop on the road to WrestleMania XV and Steve Austin decided to create some havoc. The former world champion drove into the arena in a Coors Light Truck and confronted the three members of The Corporation.

After a back and forth, Austin picked up the beer hose and drenched Shane McMahon, Vince McMahon, and The Rock in beer.

After more than two decades, this is still one of the most memorable moments of all time.

#3. Rhea Ripley made her WWE main roster debut to set up a match against Asuka at WrestleMania 37 - March 22nd, 2021

On this day, one year ago, after weeks of hype, @RheaRipley_WWE made her official main roster debut and confronted RAW Women's Champion Asuka. The women's division would never be the same again...

Rhea Ripley has become one of the best-known female wrestlers in the Women's Division over the past year, after making her debut on RAW this time last year.

The Nightmare was called up from NXT at late notice just weeks before WrestleMania 37 to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship in the absence of Charlotte.

Ripley went on to defeat Asuka in her first WrestleMania singles match to win the RAW Women's Championship and then go on to become a firm fixture in the Women's Division.

#2. The Streak begins - WrestleMania VII March 24th, 1991

On this day in 1991, The Streak began, the Macho Man's career came to an end… for few months, & the Hulkster became the first 3-time WWF Champion.

It's hard to believe that 31 years ago it was unknown that The Undertaker would go on to be one of the most celebrated superstars of the past generation. The Deadman's undefeated streak began at WrestleMania VII on his 26th birthday when he was able to defeat Jimmy Snuka.

The Deadman later went on to wrestle for another three decades before calling time on his career following WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

WrestleMania VII is also remembered for the match between The Ultimate Warrior and Randy Savage which saw the return of Miss Elizabeth post-match. Elizabeth made the save after Savage was attacked by Queen Sherri after his loss.

This show also saw Hulk Hogan defeat Sgt Slaughter to become a three-time WWF Champion.

#1. Charlotte Flair becomes SmackDown Women's Champion for the third time - March 26th, 2019

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female wrestler in the history of WWE. After being promoted from NXT back in 2015 and helping to kickstart the Women's Revolution, Flair has become one of the biggest stars of the current era.

Three years ago today, The Queen was able to lift the SmackDown Women's Championship for a third time when she defeated Asuka. Flair made history with the win by becoming the only female wrestler in history to win eight Championships.

Flair lost her title just two weeks later at WrestleMania 35 when she was part of the first-ever all-women's main event alongside Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. In the Winner Take All match, Lynch walked as a dual champion.

