This week in WWE history (Nov 15-21) - Two legendary debuts; history-making WWE Championship reign begins

This week's WWE news has once again been dominated by the fact that the company has released several superstars. Eight more wrestlers were released from the company on Thursday night, taking their year's total to more than eighty. Of course, it isn't all doom and gloom as WWE continues their build-up to the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view, which takes place later tonight.

As noted from several previous articles, the month of November has contained some memorable WWE moments over the years and this week is no different. Here are just five of the biggest news stories from this past week in WWE history:

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young competes in her final stipulated match - November 10th, 2010

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 2010: WWE presented its first ever Old School RAW: Mae Young defeated Michelle McCool & Layla in a 1-on-2 handicap no DQ match in just 54 seconds. The win made Mae, at age 77, the oldest person to win a match in WWE history. #OnThisDay in 2010: WWE presented its first ever Old School RAW: Mae Young defeated Michelle McCool & Layla in a 1-on-2 handicap no DQ match in just 54 seconds. The win made Mae, at age 77, the oldest person to win a match in WWE history. https://t.co/Hss7REoLQO

Mae Young has recently been immortalized in the form of the Mae Young Classic tournament, which has allowed several young female wrestlers the opportunity to work for WWE. Young paved the way for many of the women who are part of the company now but sadly passed away at the ripe old age of 90 back in 2014.

The WWE Hall of Famer was an active part of the company for years after her retirement and returned a number of times for special episodes of RAW. Back in 2010, WWE celebrated "Old School RAW" which allowed Young to make her return and wrestle as part of a match against LayCool.

Sheamus @FellaBrogueKick WWE Superstars and Divas gather to celebrate Mae Young's 90th birthday on Old School Raw! http://t.co/8qPTDwIxun WWE Superstars and Divas gather to celebrate Mae Young's 90th birthday on Old School Raw! http://t.co/8qPTDwIxun

The former star was in a Falls Count Anywhere Handicap match where she was able to come out victorious. Not only was this Young's final stipulated match in WWE but it allowed the star to make even more history.

Mae became the first person ever to wrestle over the age of 80 as well as the first person to have wrestled in nine different decades. She made several more appearances for WWE in the years that followed, with her last coming in March 2013 when she made an appearance in order to celebrate her 90th Birthday.

Vince McMahon and Triple H handed the WWE Hall of Famer her own Divas Championship to mark the occasion.

