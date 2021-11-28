This week in WWE history - (Nov 22-28) - Unexpected Money in the Bank cash-in; controversial superstar fired

This week's WWE news has been dominated by the fact that Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan on Monday Night RAW.

The former world champion was speared by the fan as he made his way up the ramp following his segment with Finn Balor. The fan was then wrestled to the ground by security before being handed over to the NYPD and being removed from the building.

It appears that over the years there have been much bigger stories coming out of the wrestling world. The following list looks at just five of the biggest events to happen this week in WWE history.

#5. The Miz successfully cashes in his Money in the Bank contract for the first time - WWE RAW, November 22nd 2010

The Miz came to WWE with no prior wrestling experience and has gone on to become one of the company's most recognizable stars. Miz has held the Money in the Bank contract on two occasions, main evented WrestleMania and now has his own reality TV show.

The former world champion was also recently part of Dancing With The Stars. He was the seventh star eliminated from the competition at the beginning of the month.

Before The Miz was a recognizable reality TV star, the biggest win of his career arguably came on this day back in 2010 when he was able to lift the WWE Championship for the first time.

The Miz chose an episode of Monday Night RAW where Randy Orton had only just been able to retain the title in a match against Wade Barrett. Post-match, The Viper was beaten down by Nexus before The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

gregginaintez®️ @gregginaintez @mikethemiz Just gonna put this out there...Your last cash-in on Orton was 11/22/2010. Survivor Series is coming up on 11/22/2020....😉 @mikethemiz Just gonna put this out there...Your last cash-in on Orton was 11/22/2010. Survivor Series is coming up on 11/22/2020....😉 https://t.co/iGWakFh8uY

The Miz has since been able to take The Money in the Bank contract from Otis and cashed in earlier this year to become a two-time WWE Champion.

That being said, this was still the biggest moment of Miz's career, just four years after he walked through those doors for the first time as a little-known reality TV star.

