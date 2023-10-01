This week in WWE history: RAW makes a major change, Edge's debut match interrupted (September 25-October 1)

It was another big week for WWE. RAW and SmackDown are focused on the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event. Meanwhile, NXT presented No Mercy 2023 just last night, to much fanfare and critical acclaim.

World Wrestling Entertainment is in a unique spot right now. The business is stronger than it has ever been, although RAW's ratings have been in a slump, thanks to the NFL. The company released several wrestlers last week, but have since hired new stars, including Jade Cargill.

There is a lot going on, but for some fans, re-living the past can be more exciting than the present. For those who prefer nostalgia, you're in luck, as Sportskeeda offers a weekly article dedicated to major matches, moments, and shows from the company's past.

This week will look at one of the worst matches of all time, and the highest rated segment in RAW history. Other topics that will be covered include a big debut, a massive change for the promotion, and an iconic Steve Austin moment.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. WWE Monday Night RAW aired on TNN for the first time on September 25th, 2000

WWE Monday Night RAW took place on September 25th, 2000. This edition of the red brand aired live from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. After being on air since January 1993, this RAW had the distinct honor of airing on a new network.

After the-then WWF couldn't come to a deal with USA Network, the company ended up signing a new contract with TNN to air their popular show. This edition of RAW was the first to take place on the new network. It would be several years before WWE would return to USA Network, which continues to partner with the promotion to this very day.

The show was also notable as it featured Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to action after 10 months. He had been hit by a car, and was now fully focused on finding out who did it. On a future program, it was revealed that Rikishi did it... for The Rock.

#4. The infamous Kennel From Hell match took place at Unforgiven on September 26th, 1999

WWE Unforgiven was held on September 26th, 1999. The pay-per-view spectacular was held at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina in front of around 15,000 fans.

Nine big-time matches were on the card, but the most remembered is the infamous Kennel From Hell Match. This unique stipulation featured a Hell in a Cell structure around a cage, with "attack dogs" around the ring inside of the fiendish structure.

Al Snow and The Big Boss Man fought over the WWF Hardcore Championship in a feud that even included the prison guard feeding Snow his own dog. As bizarre as that sounds, the match was even worse.

The bout is often considered one of the worst matches ever, with the dogs disinterested, and the crowd even less intrigued. In the end, Snow won and retained his title.

#3. Christian debuted at In Your House: BreakDown on September 27th, 1998

Edge at Breakdown: In Your House

WWE In Your House: Breakdown was held on September 27th, 1998. One of the final In Your House events, Breakdown took place in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada at the Copps Coliseum. Around 17,000 fans were in attendance for the show.

Nine matches were included on the main card. One of the most notable saw the WWE in-ring debut of Edge. He went one-on-one with Owen Hart in the opening contest, but ultimately lost, in around nine minutes.

His loss came due to a distraction. A mysterious blonde haired star came out to ringside, which distracted the future world champion. While it wasn't known at the time, the mystery man went on to become Christian, Edge's long-time tag team partner.

#2. The Rock: This Is Your Life segment aired on RAW on September 27th, 1999

The Rock and Mankind

Another episode of WWE Monday Night RAW aired on September 27th, 1999. This show took place during the heat of the Attitude Era in front of thousands of adoring fans on September 27th, 1999.

WWE television in this era was very much crash TV. As a result, a lot typically happened at a breakneck pace. This show, however, featured an incredibly long segment titled "The Rock: This Is Your Life' hosted by Mankind. It was the most viewed segment in the history of the show.

Despite being considered an all-time great moment, not much actually happened. Mankind brought out The Rock's old coach, his ex-girlfriend, a clown, and others to celebrate The People's Champion's birthday.

The big reveal ends up being that Mankind was mistaken and it wasn't actually The Rock's birthday. While the segment is very memorable, it isn't necessarily worth re-watching in full. Viewers sticking to the highlights and video packages referencing the best moments is probably the most ideal approach.

#1. Stone Cold drives a zamboni on RAW on September 28th, 1998

The final entry on this week's list is another episoe of WWE RAW, this time from September 28th, 1998. The show was held in front of around 14,000 people at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The most memorable part of the show came when Vince McMahon requested both The Undertaker and Kane to come out to the ring for a WWE Championship presentation. Before rewarding the title to either man, however, Stone Cold Steve Austin interrupted.

Austin shockingly drove a zamboni to the ring, nearly taking down the Titantron in the process. Upon hitting the ring, he climbed up to the top of the vehicle and dove off of it onto McMahon. He was soon arrested. This is one of the most iconic moments in the company's illustrious history that is always highlighted in video packages.