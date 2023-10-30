This week in WWE history: Rockstar slaps top star at non-televised event, first-ever all-women's premium live event (October 23-October 29)

WWE continues to make headlines. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut had another busy week with all of their standard programming. Plus, the titanic wrestling promotion announced a massive premium live event that will take place in Germany next year.

Beyond that massive announcement, RAW continued the story of The Judgment Day. NXT featured week one of a two-week Halloween Havoc special that resulted in major title changes. Lastly, Friday Night SmackDown continued the build towards Crown Jewel next Saturday.

While there's a lot to enjoy, and to utilize to keep yourself engaged by, not everybody is necessarily a fan of the modern product. If you prefer the company's illustrious history, or if you simply enjoy nostalgia, you're in luck.

Sportskeeda offers weekly look backs at World Wrestling Entertainment's week in history. This can include game changing announcements, major events, or unfortunate tragedies. What major events happened in the company's past this week?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Slipknot's Corey Taylor slapped Baron Corbin at NXT Aftershock on October 24th, 2015

WWE NXT had a very cool opportunity back in 2015. The brand had two special live events held at the Monster Energy Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California. This festival featured numerous rock and metal bands, alongside action from the then black & gold brand.

During the first of the two-night events, Baron Corbin battled Samoa Joe. Corey Taylor, the lead singer of Slipknot and Stone Sour, happened to be ringside. When Baron talked smack to the metalhead, Corey slapped the taste out Corbin's mouth.

From there, Joe quickly finished Baron off. While Corey and Baron continued to talk smack to each other online, they eventually made up. Corbin was even featured in a music video of Taylor's later on, along with other select WWE stars and legends.

#4. The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar battled at Hell in a Cell on October 25th, 2015

The Undertaker

WWE held the-then annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on October 25th, 2015. The big event was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in front of around 17,000 fans.

The show featured seven matches on the main card, with the most notable being The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar. The two monsters battled inside Hell in a Cell for over 18 minutes. In the end, The Beast stood tall.

The match was notable for being a rematch from all the way back to 2002, where they first battled inside the hellacious structure. The WWE stars also collided at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. At WrestleMania, Brock infamously ended The Streak.

#3. Sasha Banks and Bayley clashed in Hell in a Cell on October 25th, 2020

Sasha Banks

WWE Hell in a Cell was held on Sunday, October 25th, 2020. It took place at The ThunderDome, which was held in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. This show took place during the COVID-19-related lockdown, and thus had no fans in attendance.

The card featured six big-time bouts. The main event featured Randy Orton going one-on-one with Drew McIntyre, with the WWE Championship on the line. The grueling Hell in a Cell Match lasted for about 30 minutes.

Arguably, the match of the night was another Hell in a Cell Match, this time for the SmackDown Women's Championship. From enemies, to friends, and back to enemies again, Sasha Banks and Bayley had a brutal 26 minute bout. In the end, The Blueprint stood tall.

#2. The first and only Evolution event took place on October 28th, 2018

WWE Evolution was the first, and so far only, all women's PLE presented by World Wrestling Entertainment. The show was held on October 28th, 2018 and took place live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Seven matches were presented on the main card for Evolution. The main event saw Nikki Bella battle Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship. In just 14 minutes, The Baddest Woman On The Planet won by submission.

The match fans remember best saw Becky Lynch battle Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match. The bout went on for over 28 minutes. In the end, The Man won, and left with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#1. WALTER and Ilja Dragunov battled on WWE NXT UK on October 29th, 2020

WWE NXT UK was aired on October 29th, 2020. The show was taped during the ongoing lockdown situation that prevented fans from attending shows live. As a result, NXT UK was held in the BT Sport Studio.

This show was notable, as it was the first United Kingdom Championship defense on NXT UK, since the lockdown began in March. The-then United Kingdom Champion WALTER battled Ilja Dragunov in what was a modern classic.

The Ring General ultimately stood tall, but the two would later have a rematch where Ilja dethroned the champion. Today, The Mad Dragon is the NXT Champion, and Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion, showing the progress both men have made.

