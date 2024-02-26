This week in WWE history: The Rock battles record-setting champion, unique gimmick match introduced (February 19-25)

WWE had another huge week over the past seven or so days. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT continue to be hits, but the real focus was on Saturday's Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

The big show from Perth featured a crowd of over 50,000 people. They saw their countrywoman Rhea Ripley defeat Nia Jax in the main event, two Elimination Chamber Matches, an epic tag team match, and more. There's a lot to enjoy about the modern product.

Inevitably, not everything about the current product will appeal to long-time fans, however. Those who prefer the past may instead like to seek out, watch, or read about moments from the history of the promotion that helped shape it into what it is today.

This article is for those specific fans. Every week we take a stroll down memory lane and go over some of the biggest matches, moments, and events that helped turn the Sports Entertainment promotion into a titan. This week's edition will tackle some classic February premium live events.

Here are five key events that took place this week in WWE history:

#5. Kurt Angle and The Undertaker put on a classic on February 19th, 2006, at No Way Out

WWE held the eighth edition of their No Way Out pay-per-view back on February 19th, 2006. The big show was held at 1st Mariner Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Around 11,000 fans were in attendance for the final major stop before WrestleMania.

In total, WWE held six main card bouts. This included a Cruiserweight Open and an Elimination Chamber Match. The most anticipated bout leading into the show and the most remembered after, however, was a match between Kurt Angle and The Undertaker.

The two legends put on an absolute classic. The Undertaker's hot streak at WrestleMania beginning the following year arguably began after this match, and showed a different side of the big man. In the end, however, Angle won after nearly 30 minutes.

#4. JBL and The Big Show fought in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at No Way Out on February 20th, 2005

The prior year, WWE held the seventh edition of No Way Out. This big show aired on February 20th, 2005, live on pay-per-view. No Way Out took place at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Around 9,000 fans were in attendance.

WWE No Way Out 2005 was presented by the SmackDown brand and featured seven main card matches. This included a few title bouts, with the most memorable being the Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match.

Reigning World Champion John Bradshaw Layfield entered the bout and battled The Big Show. While the match was bloody, it wasn't quite as violent as it was billed to be. In the end, JBL won thanks to being chokeslammed through the ring. He then crawled out from under the ring, which meant he won by escape, albeit unintentionally.

#3. The Miz defended his title against Jerry Lawler at Elimination Chamber on February 20th, 2011

After the success of the Elimination Chamber Match, WWE decided to turn it into a yearly pay-per-view. The promotion held the second-ever Elimination Chamber show on February 20th, 2011, and 11,000 fans attended the event held at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

WWE had five main card matches on the show. This included a six-man Elimination Chamber Match in the main event. Meanwhile, The Miz put his World Title on the line against the legendary Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Lawler has done a lot in his career, but he never held the top prize in the company. Unfortunately, the dream remained just that for The King on that night, as The Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale to retain his coveted belt.

#2. Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan clashed at WWE Fastlane on February 22nd, 2015

Roman Reigns

The first-ever WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event took place nine years ago on February 22nd, 2015. The show was held at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, in front of around 13,000 eager fans.

Fastlane featured seven matches, all of which were on the main card. John Cena, Rusev, The Authority, Nikki Bella, and other top stars of the era were in action throughout the night. The main event, however, saw two of the best ever go at it.

Roman Reigns went one-on-one with Daniel Bryan. The pair wrestled for over 20 minutes for the right to challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. In the end, The Big Dog won and he went on to battle Brock Lesnar.

#1. The Rock and Hulk Hogan clashed a second time at No Way Out on February 23rd, 2003

The final entry on this list goes back over two decades ago. WWE held the No Way Out event on February 23rd, 2003. This time, the big show was aired live on pay-per-view from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Around 15,000 fans attended the show and it was primarily for one match.

The Rock and Hulk Hogan had a rematch at WWE No Way Out 2003. This bout was their second major singles match following the two locking horns at WrestleMania 18 the year prior. This time, however, The Rock had transformed into his Hollywood variant.

Hulk Hogan and The People's Champion clashed for just about 12 minutes. In the end, former multi-time world champion The Rock stood tall, albeit with help from Vince McMahon, Sylvain Grenier, and a steel chair.