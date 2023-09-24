This week in WWE history: Vince McMahon gets assaulted, Title vs. Career match at major PPV (September 18-September 24)

Another week has passed by, and WWE continues to cement the company's place as the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world. A glorious example is the major move in 2024, where SmackDown will return to USA Network for an unprecedented amount of money.

#5. Goldberg won his first world title in WWE at Unforgiven on September 21, 2003

WWE Unforgiven was held on September 21, 2003. The big event was held at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in front of around 10,000 fans. The show was a RAW-branded pay-per-view.

There were eight matches on the main card of Unforgiven. This includes Kane vs. Shane McMahon in a Last Man Standing Match and a Tables Match featuring The Dudleys. The big draw of the night was Goldberg vs. Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, there was a scenario that if Goldberg lost, he would lose his WWE career.

The two men fought for about fifteen minutes. After a competitive match, Goldberg hit The Game with a Spear and then with a Jackhammer to win his first title in the promotion. He would then return years later and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#4. Shawn Michaels and Mankind had an epic match at In Your House: Mind Games on September 22, 1996

The 10th edition of WWE In Your House took place on September 22, 1996. The show, subtitled 'Mind Games,' took place at the CoreStates Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Around 13,000 fans were in attendance.

The In Your House concept originally featured two-hour pay-per-views. As a result, Mind Games was a six-match card, with one lasting only a minute. Still, fans fondly look back at the show to this very day, thanks to the epic main event.

Shawn Michaels defended his coveted WWF Championship against Mankind in what was a 26-minute classic. The bout was so good that fans often forget the match ended by disqualification when The Undertaker appeared in a casket and attacked the creepy and mysterious Mankind. The bout is often considered as one of Mick Foley's very best ever.

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin hit Vince McMahon with the Stunner for the first time during RAW on September 22, 1997

A historic episode of Monday Night RAW aired on September 22, 1997. The show was held at the legendary Madison Square Garden, and it featured the first-ever Stone Cold Stunner to Vince McMahon.

For a bit of background, Stone Cold Steve Austin had gotten injured at WWE SummerSlam earlier in the summer. He was not allowed to compete, but he continued to attack Owen Hart, the man who dropped Austin on his neck.

Vince McMahon, who had mostly been known as a commentator at this point, confronted Austin in the ring and asked The Texas Rattlesnake to trust the process and work within the system. Vince then received the Stone Cold Stunner, which helped launch arguably the most lucrative storyline of all time.

#2. Bobby Lashley made his WWE debut during SmackDown on September 23, 2005

WWE SmackDown aired on September 23, 2005, although it was actually taped several days prior. The event was held at the United Spirit Arena in Lubbock, Texas, in front of an estimated 3,000 fans.

The show was fairly standard for the time but remains notable for the WWE's main roster debut of Bobby Lashley. Long before he was The All-Mighty, Bobby defeated Simon Dean in quick fashion on the blue brand.

Bobby would then go on to win the United States Championship and ECW Title twice. He and the promotion would later part ways, but Lashley eventually found his way back to the company. Now, the talented star is a multi-time former world champion.

#1. The Shield battled the RAW roster on September 23, 2013

The Shield were dominant during their reign

WWE held its Monday Night RAW event on September 23, 2013. The big show was held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, a venue the promotion has used numerous times over the years.

This show featured a very unique main event. The Shield's Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns battled numerous WWE stars in an 11-on-3 Handicap Match. Their opponents included Daniel Bryan, The Usos, The Prime Time Players, Zack Ryder, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Rob Van Dam, R-Truth, and Justin Gabriel.

The match was of an elimination style and notably saw Jey Uso pin Roman Reigns and eliminate the future Undisputed Universal Champion. The bout ended when Daniel Bryan hit a Running Knee on the future Visionary for the win.

