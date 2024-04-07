Threatening to fire WWE employee, embarrassing low blow & more - 4 major rules The Rock broke at WrestleMania XL

The Rock returned to the ring for the first time in almost a decade last night as part of WrestleMania Saturday and was able to come out on top, thanks to some interesting decisions.

The Great One made it clear that there are no depths he isn't willing to sink to and that he would use the fact that he was on the TKO board against everyone he stepped in the ring with.

The Final Boss broke a lot of rules last night at WrestleMania, but here are four of the biggest.

#4. Threatened a WWE official

The opening moments of the match made it seem as though this would be a straightforward bout. This changed when The Rock assaulted Seth Rollins on the outside and then threatened the referee making it clear that if he continued the 10-count he would be fired.

WWE officials are protected members of the locker room and wrestlers are not allowed to assault or threaten them without getting disqualified. The Final Boss was aware of this and made it clear that he was the boss and that he would fire him if he didn't look the other way.

#3. Low Blow in front of the referee

The Rock didn't stop at just threatening the official, he made it clear that he had no authority in the match and later went on to low blow Seth Rollins in front of him. There was nothing Chad Patton could do except watch and apologize to Rollins and Rhodes because he wasn't able to uphold the rules.

The Final Boss did hit the low blow and then fall over into the turnbuckle, so it appears that there was some small Karma in play for his rule-breaking.

#2. Was outside of the ring after a 10-count

The WrestleMania main event was billed as a tag match which means that all of the rules were still valid. If The Great One wanted to be able to extend the 10-count, use weapons, and illegal moves then as the boss he should have made it no-disqualification.

Instead, he threatened the official and made it clear he wasn't able to count while he was attacking Seth Rollins on the outside of the ring and then kept the World Champion in the crowd for several minutes, making it clear that he had been out much longer than allowed.

#1. The Rock used a weapon in front of the referee

The closing moments of the match saw Cody Rhodes on top and seemingly set to win before The Rock pulled out the weight belt and was able to hit Cody on the back when he went towards the ropes.

This happened in full view of the official, but once again there was nothing that he could do since he had already been warned that The Rock was the one making the rules.

