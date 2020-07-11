Three big WWE title matches reportedly planned for SummerSlam 2020 revealed

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is already shaping up as an interesting affair.

There are three huge title matches that are being planned for the PPV.

Are you ready for WWE Biggest Party of the Summer?

As confirmed by reports earlier, WWE have decided to host SummerSlam 2020 on August 23rd. The PPV will be held at the Performance Center as opposed to the TD Garden in Boston that was originally planned as the venue for the 'Biggest Party of Summer'.

In addition, the backstage reports have also suggested that WWE are apparently planning for hosting the second night of SummerSlam in a week's time for the PPV, i.e. on August 30th. Now, the rumours are that this show could either be the second night of SummerSlam or it could be WWE's retired PPV, Evolution.

But that's no all the backstage rumours about SummerSlam 2020. New stories have emerged about possible matches lined up for the PPV, including three huge title matches.

What are the matches that WWE are planning for SummerSlam 2020?

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via WrestlingINC, WWE Superstars Andrade and Angel Garza will team up to take on The Street Profits for the RAW Tg Team Championships. Although the last few weeks have seen some tension building up between Garza and Andrade, it is expected that they will soon resolve them before challenging for the tag team titles of the red brand next month.

The second match suggested by the newsletter is for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Reports claim that Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will take on the New Day with the latter's tag team titles on the line. This title match was held on this week's episode of SmackDown, but Kofi Kingston and Big E managed to retain their title. That said, the match received a positive reaction from all the WWE fans and could be booked again for SummerSlam next month.

The third and final match rumoured for SummerSlam is also from the SmackDown brand. As per the reports, WWE are planning to have Matt Riddle challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. It is interesting to note that WWE confirmed this title match for next week's episode of SmackDown and irrespective of the result, we could see both these Superstars locking horns once again at the next month's PPV.