3 reasons why Cody Rhodes should return to WWE and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

On February 15, the pro-wrestling world was rocked by some surprising news coming out of All Elite Wrestling. Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi had departed the company.

The report was initially revealed by Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful and confirmed with statements from AEW President Tony Khan and Cody himself. One of the big takes from Sean's report was that he alluded that Rhodes could be on his way back to WWE.

The American Nightmare hasn't competed in Vince McMahon's promotion since 2016. The last time the WWE Universe saw Rhodes in action, he was under the guise of Stardust. It's fair to say that Cody has come a long way since he was chasing the "Cosmic Key" on television.

Later in the day, Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer had more information. He noted that Cody and Brandi's contracts expired on December 31, 2021. He also stated that the pair had been negotiating with AEW for six weeks, but terms could not be agreed upon.

Meltzer also confirmed that Cody and Brandi could sign for WWE immediately if they wished to. There's no confirmation if Vince McMahon and his company have approached them. However, the question has to be realistically asked: where else would he go? WWE seems like the logical next step for someone of his caliber.

That being said, let's take a look at three reasons why Cody Rhodes should return to WWE and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#3 Should - There are plenty of fresh match-ups to be had for Cody Rhodes in WWE

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Cody vs. Roman Reigns, Cody vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cody vs. Edge; The American Nightmare has yet to face a long list of superstars in one-on-one or major feuds.

If he were to sign for WWE, it would open up many possibilities. Of course, the AEW roster is stacked with talent, but the lure of competing against some of WWE's best in major events such as WrestleMania is hard to turn down.

It should be noted that Vince McMahon's promotion requires some invigoration and someone who could add value to the product. Cody ticks all the boxes. He's been there and done it before, he's a recognizable face to the fans, and he can work at a stellar level.

Seeing some of the match-ups and feuds that Rhodes could feature indeed whets the appetite of fans around the world. It would be a fresh start for the two-time Intercontinental Champion with some new challenges ahead.

