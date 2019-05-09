Three reasons why AJ Styles won't win the Universal Title at Money in the Bank

Seth vs Styles is set to happen at the MITB PPV

Money in the Bank has always been one of the most important pay per-views of the year for WWE. Few matches have already been announced, others have been slowly building towards the show.

At the moment, WWE Universe only cares about one match at it is Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, which will surely be a phenomenal wrestling match. Still, no one knows which of the two will stand tall in this match. Would it be The Beast Slayer or The Phenomenal One?

These two athletes are among the best in the wrestling community. Seth Rollins has been at the peak of his career while, AJ Styles has been the best in the business since he arrived in WWE in 2016. The two are concentrated and prepared to be the best.

Both Superstars are uniformly talented in terms of wrestling and cutting promos, but someone has to lose. Following are reasons why Styles may not win the Universal championship at Money in the Bank PPV.

#3 Seth Rollins' era has just begun

Seth defeated Lesnar to win the gold at WrestleMania 35

The Man, Seth Rollins slayed The Beast, Brock Lesnar at the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 35 last month to become the new Universal Champion. However, it was expected that Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns would be next in line to take on The Architect for the championship but Mr. McMahon had other ideas.

Ever since Seth Rollins has defeated Brock Lesnar, he has been unstoppable, while his opponent AJ Styles is not that far behind. AJ Styles, with his unique wrestling abilities and high flying moves, could pose some great challenges in front of Seth Rollins.

Nevertheless, Seth Rollins can arrange a hard-fought victory over AJ Styles as the WWE would want to keep the title on Seth's shoulder for the coming future.

