×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Three reasons why AJ Styles won't win the Universal Title at Money in the Bank

Kartik Tandon
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
103   //    09 May 2019, 15:54 IST

Seth vs Styles is set to happen at the MITB PPV
Seth vs Styles is set to happen at the MITB PPV

Money in the Bank has always been one of the most important pay per-views of the year for WWE. Few matches have already been announced, others have been slowly building towards the show.

At the moment, WWE Universe only cares about one match at it is Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, which will surely be a phenomenal wrestling match. Still, no one knows which of the two will stand tall in this match. Would it be The Beast Slayer or The Phenomenal One?

These two athletes are among the best in the wrestling community. Seth Rollins has been at the peak of his career while, AJ Styles has been the best in the business since he arrived in WWE in 2016. The two are concentrated and prepared to be the best.

Both Superstars are uniformly talented in terms of wrestling and cutting promos, but someone has to lose. Following are reasons why Styles may not win the Universal championship at Money in the Bank PPV.


#3 Seth Rollins' era has just begun

Seth defeated Lesnar to win the gold at WrestleMania 35
Seth defeated Lesnar to win the gold at WrestleMania 35

The Man, Seth Rollins slayed The Beast, Brock Lesnar at the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 35 last month to become the new Universal Champion. However, it was expected that Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns would be next in line to take on The Architect for the championship but Mr. McMahon had other ideas.

Ever since Seth Rollins has defeated Brock Lesnar, he has been unstoppable, while his opponent AJ Styles is not that far behind. AJ Styles, with his unique wrestling abilities and high flying moves, could pose some great challenges in front of Seth Rollins.

Nevertheless, Seth Rollins can arrange a hard-fought victory over AJ Styles as the WWE would want to keep the title on Seth's shoulder for the coming future.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank The Shield WWE Seth Rollins AJ Styles Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Fantasy Booking: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles at WWE Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should win the men's Money in the Bank contract
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins confirmed for Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
4 Mistakes WWE must not make at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Vince McMahon will make AJ Styles win the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why WWE booked AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Seth Rollins Vs AJ Styles at WWE Money in the Bank could be a bad idea
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers with the best record at the Money In The Bank PPV
RELATED STORY
5 Possible opponents for Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
5 iconic images from past Money in the Bank events
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us