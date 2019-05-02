Three Superstars Goldberg Should Face Following His Return...

News broke yesterday that the spearing, jackhammering machine Goldberg will be making his in-ring return at WWE's Saudi Arabia event in June, which is yet to be named. He is one of the big stars along with Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker to be included in the announcement.

Goldberg hasn't been seen on WWE television following his induction to the Hall of Fame last year. Similar to Kurt Angle, his return can mean that the company will not only use him to help with viewership, but also to help some of the new and current talents get some momentum before he is permanently retired.

There are definitely some talents who can get a boost from facing off against The Myth - whether win, lose, or draw. But who should those stars be? Here are the three stars who will be considered for greatness following a feud with the Hall of Famer.

Kevin Owens

Since his return, Owens has been on a rollercoaster ride - he started hosting his talk show after coming back from injury, then turned into a big babyface upon joining forces with The New Day, before subsequently betraying them a week later on SmackDown Live. All this has taken place over the course of just a couple of months.

Now back to being a heel - a role he seems to enjoy and thrive in the most - Owens can certainly call on his history with Goldberg (he lost his Universal Championship to him after a distraction from Chris Jericho a few years ago) to begin a rivalry. That's a big chip on K.O's shoulder and re-igniting tensions for a rematch would be eventful as long as the promos can back it up.

Lars Sullivan

Though he's became the male Lacey Evans who comes out and does the same thing week after week, he's been attacking a lot of prominent wrestlers - including Rey Mysterio, The Hardy Boys, and R. Truth. Lars Sullivan has been carving his own path of destruction, but a possible clash with Goldberg would definitely present him with a new challenge.

This can lead to what can be a WrestleMania or SummerSlam-worthy match. To make this work, WWE should only use video clips of the damage Sullivan has inflicted so far and hold off on using him until after the Saudi Arabia show. It might also aid the build-up if Goldberg picked up meaningful wins leading up to the event.

In the actual match, there should be a focus on turning Sullivan into a believable monster. Goldberg can unleash his spear and jackhammer combo, only to witness Sullivan brush off his attacks and laying out Goldberg and getting the victory. This can be billed as a fluke win, but Goldberg will remain a hero, while making Sullivan seem like the real deal.

Cesaro

Big names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles could've been mentioned in this list, but they have been getting their fair share of opportunities for years now.

Cesaro is one of those talents who has been touted as a very gifted athlete, but has failed to transform that into a significant singles run. He has the speed, skills, and reputation in the company but has yet to receive a full push. A match, and a possible win against a legend like Goldberg will help gain some traction - the WWE Universe will take notice the Swiss Cyborg's abilities like never before, which could set him up for a title opportunity down the road.

Instances like The Rock putting over John Cena, and Sting putting over Rollins have proven to be successful in the past; Goldberg may be in the perfect position to do the same for Cesaro.

Who are some other stars whose careers can benefit from being in the ring with Goldberg? Leave your suggestions in the comments below.