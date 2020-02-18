Three-time Intercontinental Champion signs new WWE deal

Vince McMahon and co. will be receiving the services of this veteran for a few more years

On the latest episode of Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Shelton Benjamin discussed a host of topics and also opened up on his relationship with reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, with whom the former has been friends with since their amateur wrestling days.

However, the biggest news that was revealed by Benjamin was the fact that the 44-year-old had signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.

Shelton Benjamin's return to WWE

After a six-year absence from WWE, Shelton Benjamin made his return to the company back in 2017 and joined the blue brand of SmackDown Live, teaming up with Chad Gable.

While away, Benjamin competed under Ring of Honor, where he and Charlie Haas continued performing as the World's Greatest Tag Team. Benjamin also had a memorable run under Pro Wrestling NOAH and New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he worked as a member of the Suzuki Gun faction.

Speaking with Lillian Garcia, the South Carolina native stated that he will be sticking around WWE premises for a little longer, commenting:

“I just re-signed another multi-year deal with them [WWE]. So, I’m still gonna be here for a little while..."

With a new deal under his belt, WWE fans should definitely expect to see a lot more of the former 'Gold Standard' on Monday Night RAW.