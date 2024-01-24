Three-time Women's Champion to return after nine years at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

The Royal Rumble 2024 is just a few days away, and the excitement is palpable. The WWE Universe is looking forward to the matches on the card, with the two most exciting bouts being the 30-Man and 30-Woman Royal Rumble matches. Fans are in for a slew of surprises and unexpected returns. In fact, there's a chance that one three-time Women's Champion could turn up after nine years away from WWE.

The former Women's Champion in question is AJ Lee. The Geek Goddess was a force to be reckoned with back when the WWE Divas Championship was still a thing. However, in 2015, she announced her retirement from pro wrestling, leaving the company alongside her real-life husband, CM Punk. Since then, AJ has become an accomplished author and, until recently, was an executive producer with Women of Wrestling.

It's true she hasn't stepped into a wrestling ring for a match for nearly a decade now, but a return to WWE shouldn't be ruled out just yet. With her husband back in action and all the positive press surrounding WWE in recent months, there is no reason why she cannot make her return. And, what better stage than at the Royal Rumble, in front of hundreds and thousands of fans who will undoubtedly welcome Lee back with open arms.

It certainly would be great to see AJ back in her element in a WWE ring. However, at this point, all this is just mere speculation, and there is no telling what the future holds for the former three-time Women's Champion.

Bayley is the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble

Whether or not AJ Lee returns, the Women's Royal Rumble match is sure to have plenty of incredible moments. After all, WWE's Women's Division isn't void of talent. There are plenty of superstars who could be the last woman standing come Saturday, but the favorite happens to be a six-time champion.

The champion in question is none other than the Damage CTRL leader, Bayley. According to several betting sites, the self-proclaimed "Mami Slayer" is the odds-on favorite to win it all. And, if she does win, she has her sights set on the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Expand Tweet

A clash between Ripley and Bayley at WrestleMania 40 would be a sight to see. But, in order for that to happen, The Mami Slayer will have to throw 29 other women over the top rope.

Do you think Bayley will win the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.