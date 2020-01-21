Three top RAW Superstars announce themselves for the 2020 Royal Rumble

Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

How the men's Royal Rumble match looks right now

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defeated The Viking Raiders to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. In a post-match interview, Rollins told Sarah Schreiber that he will be officially entering the Royal Rumble this year.

At the same time, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, who were in The Viking Raiders' corner during their match with Rollins and Murphy for a brief time before getting ejected by the referee, also told Charly Caruso that they would be entering this year's Royal Rumble.

How does the Men's Royal Rumble match line-up look now?

Till now, Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown have announced their names for the Royal Rumble. After tonight, Superstars from RAW include Rusev, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, newly crowned RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy, and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Superstars from the Blue brand that have announced their names for the Royal Rumble match include King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Tucker, Otis, Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen who will walk out as this year's Royal Rumble winner and earn themselves a title opportunity at WrestleMania 36.