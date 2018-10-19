Three ways forward for a feud between Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre

Deepak Goyal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 449 // 19 Oct 2018, 18:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The game is on

In a surprising turn of events, Drew McIntyre turned on his own partner, Braun Strowman, when he kicked him after their loss at the hands of the Shield. This is a very interesting direction as a feud between these two guys can certainly light up Raw. It can help it to regain its lost energy. This feud is a sign of freshness and would be one of its kind.

It could possibly be the first singles feud of Drew McIntyre's main roster career. It will also help Braun Strowman once again reach the top of the mountain where he once was. His failed Money in the Bank cash-in has really hurt him.

Here are three ways in which this feud can continue in future. Do give us your views as well on this feud in the comment section below. What do you feel about this feud?

#1 A team up with Bobby Lashley

Lastrowman?

Drew McIntyre is currently the Raw Tag Team Champion with his partner Dolph Ziggler. Therefore Braun Strowman can find a partner for himself as well to collide with the duo. Bobby Lashley is the best choice for a tag team partner for someone like Braun Strowman.

This team was rumoured to debut against The Bar at Wrestlemania this year but that time Strowman chose a 10-year boy named Nicholas as his partner in crime.

This is the perfect time to form this duo as this two can chase the current tag champions and possibly dethrone them for the title. This will also help in the reinvention of the Raw's tag team division which has been stagnating these last few months.

These two teams can have a feud displaying both raw strength (possessed by Strowman and Lashley) and sheer skills (possessed by McIntyre and Ziggler).

1 / 3 NEXT