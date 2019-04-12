Three WrestleMania 35 matches that were rather disappointing

WrestleMania is that time of the year when the WWE looks to draw the maximum crowd, as the fans have a lot of expectations from the Grandest Stage of Them All. The "Showcase of the Immortals", as it is also called, always features some mouth-watering matches for the fans and their hopes are high, as they expect an unforgettable spectacle to be put up by their favorite stars.

Though most of the matches have a great standard and a strong build-up, there are some matches that don't always live up to the hype that is created around them.

It was once again the case this time that while some of the matches got the audiences chanting "you deserve it" for the winners, others were bland and could not get the fans going.

Here are three matches at WrestleMania that were rather disappointing with regards to the level of the overall show.

#1 Rey Mysterio vs Samoa Joe

When you over-book an event, this was bound to happen. Such was the case with the match between Mysterio and Joe, which barely lasted a few minutes. The writers may suggest that they were trying to show the latter's dominance over yet another WWE legend, though the match was just too short for anyone to enjoy it. It actually fit in like some sort of a short commercial within the show.

What could have been a classic was turned into yet another filler, with the company creating a nostalgia act with the showcasing of the 619 on the Grandest Stage of Them All and then Rey being put to sleep with the Coquina Clutch.

Another instance of poor booking and a waste of what could have been a spectacle between the two athletes. This was nothing close to what the fans might have expected. Unfortunately, no matter how much the fans crib and complain about it now, the WWE will not rectify such errors in the future as well and continue to keep wasting their talents.

