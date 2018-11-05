3 Wrestlers With The Most Wins At Survivor Series

The Undertaker: Debuted at the 1990 Survivor Series

The Survivor Series event was the second regular pay per view added to WWE's yearly calendar of shows.

On the back of the hugely successful Wrestlemania III earlier that year, WWE boss, Vince McMahon knew the demand was there for multiple annual super-cards of his product.

The reason McMahon chose November for the show was simple. November was the month in which his great rival, Jim Crockett Promotions, promoted their version of Wrestlemania, Starrcade.

Using the grand success of Wrestlemania III to his advantage, McMahon leaned on the American cable companies not to show Starrcade and only broadcast Survivor Series.

McMahon grandstanded and said that any cable company that aired Starrcade would not be allowed to broadcast Wrestlemania IV.

Considering Wrestlemania III had been a phenomenal success on pay per view with over 400,000 orders; especially impressive when you take into consideration the fact that only five million homes were wired for pay per view in 1987.

Most cable companies bowed to McMahon's threat. As a result, Survivor Series earned 325,000 buys compared to roughly half that number for JCP's Starrcade.

Following this, the cable companies insisted such an event never happen again, as the McMahon power-play had cost them millions of dollars in potential revenue.

The show was such a success for McMahon, that he ran it again the following year and has continued to do so ever since.

Even though, the event's key gimmick, the five men tag team elimination bout hasn't aged as well as the Royal Rumble, it is still one of the company's most successful gimmicks and has lasted over 30 years.

The Survivor Series has also played host to some very important WWE debuts such as The Undertaker, The Rock, and The Shield.

In the following slideshow, SK looks back on the three most successful WWE wrestlers in the history of Survivor Series.

