Tiffany Stratton to get betrayed by her real-life boyfriend at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair. The animosity between the two has grown with time, and the latest episode of SmackDown saw a glimpse of the same. Both women seemingly crossed personal boundaries during their promo battle as they brought up their personal information, while direct shots at each other.

Before leaving the ring, Tiffany Stratton took a personal jab at Charlotte Flair’s failed marriages and her recent divorce from her third husband, Andrade. Stratton expressed that Flair will be left alone after she beats her, just like outside the ring, mentioning her going 0-3, taking shots at her past failed marriages.

In response, Charlotte Flair asked Tiffany Stratton about what her real-life boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser was doing in her DMs. The hype for this bout has grown massively since the infamous SmackDown promo made headlines. WWE could very well capitalize on this situation, as they often do, blurring the lines between fact and fiction.

In a shocking twist, during their title match at WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton may face a massive setback, if Ludwig Kaiser appears during the bout and surprisingly joins forces with The Queen, betraying his real-life girlfriend and costing her the WWE Women’s Championship, marking a perfect end to their 'Mania match-up.

That said, the angle mentioned above is merely speculation at this point and the fans have to wait and see what transpires at The Show of Shows.

Did Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair go off-script during the WWE SmackDown promo?

Many fans felt like the segment between WWE Women’s Champion Stratton and her WrestleMania 41 opponent, The Queen, went too far from the storyline point of view as both superstars mentioned some highly sensitive details regarding their personal lives.

Immediately after the segment, a well-reputed industry insider, WrestleVotes, reported that Charlotte Flair and Stratton had indeed gone off-script. Additionally, WWE also trimmed out the part from their social media posts where they mentioned their dating lives during the promo from their social media handles. This seemingly confirms that the rumors could be true, and both stars had gone a bit too far.

With the heat between Flair and Stratton at an all-time high, it will be interesting to see who stands tall with the WWE Women’s Championship in their hand at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

