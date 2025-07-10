Tiffany Stratton's title defense against WWE Hall of Famer to be canceled for one reason? Exploring Evolution possibility

Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Trish Stratus at Evolution. The company is promoting it as one of the high-profile bouts on the card, with it being billed as a clash of two generational talents. However, there has been a lack of hype among fans for this contest. A wild speculation suggests that the company might cancel this match on SmackDown.

Ad

The Buff Barbie has also been involved in a heated rivalry with Nia Jax for the past month. Therefore, fans are speculating that The Irresistible Force might attack Stratton on SmackDown this week to extend their feud. The ambush could seriously injure the champion, which could lead to the cancellation of her match with Trish Stratus this weekend.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is very unlikely to happen. Evolution is a premium live event that celebrates the remarkable journey of the women's division, highlighting its storied past while showcasing the dynamic talents of the current era. Therefore, WWE cannot afford to take Tiffany Stratton, the current face of the division, out of the show just two days before the match.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, missing out on a grand event like Evolution could be detrimental to The Buff Babie's momentum ahead of SummerSlam. Jax and Stratton have been feuding for the majority of 2025. They have already delivered some great matches, and there is little to nothing to explore in the story. Hence, it would look redundant if Triple H pits them against each other again.

Instead of continuing her rivalry against Jax, WWE can easily build momentum for Tiffany Stratton by booking her against a legend like Trish Stratus. That said, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the 26-year-old at Evolution this weekend.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiffany Stratton to lose her WWE Women's Championship at Evolution?

Tiffany Stratton has been the WWE Women's Champion since the first SmackDown of 2025. The Buff Barbie has defeated stars like Nia Jax, Naomi, and Charlotte Flair during her championship reign. However, many fans feel Stratton's reign could be nearing its end, and she may lose the title at Evolution.

While this possibility is interesting, the chances of it happening are very low. WWE is building towards its biggest edition of SummerSlam next month. Therefore, the company needs its top stars to be in the spotlight. It would be a disaster if The Buff Barbie lost her gold just a month ahead of the grand spectacle. As a result, she will likely defeat Trish Stratus and leave Atlanta as champion.

Ad

A win over a Hall of Famer would solidify Tiffany Stratton's reign as a dominant titleholder. Besides, it could be a 'passing of the torch' moment between two generational talents. Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment, and anything can happen.

The possibility of Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in cannot be ruled out either. It will be interesting to see how the contest unfolds this weekend at Evolution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE