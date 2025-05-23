Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Championship: 4 Female Superstars who are up for the challenge

Tiffany Stratton successfully retaining her WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax further solidified her status as one of the promotion’s top female competitors. With championship gold still secured around her waist, the attention turns to her potential challengers.

The female roster of WWE is brimming with exceptionally skilled superstars, all striving to dethrone Stratton. From surprise contenders to long-time rivals, here are just some of the female Superstars that might step up and challenge Stratton for the title.

#4. Giulia

Giulia is one of the fastest-rising WWE Superstars, where she won the NXT Women’s Championship just months after her in-ring debut.

She was a former Stardom standout, which did not go unnoticed by WWE. Her arrival in the Stamford-based promotion sparked a buzz across Titanland, where she quickly showcased her technical prowess.

Her experience overseas and aggressive move set will certainly make her a unique challenge for Tiffany Stratton.

#3. Naomi

Proceed with caution. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Naomi is another formidable contender for Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship due to her recent involvement in the champ’s title defense, with the latest being the May 16 episode of SmackDown.

With her being a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, Naomi’s athleticism and fierce demeanor after her heel turn make her a dangerous adversary for Stratton. Tiffy should also be wary of getting Rear Viewed by The Glow, as this could put her in serious trouble of losing her title.

#2. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill (Image credits: wwe.com)

Jade Cargill was on the verge of winning the number one contender's match for Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship when Naomi came to interfere during the match, where she also attacked the champ. This resulted in her bagging the win, hence her appearance during the championship match, where she tried to get even with the interfering Naomi.

Despite the frustrating loss, her impressive performance is a clear statement that she is all set for a championship pursuit. Another thing worth noting is her impressive win streak during her stint in AEW, sending a message to her opponents that she is a force to be reckoned with.

#1. A probable rematch between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair

The highly decorated Charlotte Flair might get a rematch from Tiffany Stratton after failing to capture the WWE Women’s Championship from Miss Tiffy during WrestleMania 41.

Just like the female superstars on this list, the second-generation wrestler is without a doubt a prime contender for the title, and this was certainly felt by Stratton during their first encounter.

If WWE’s creative team decides to pit them against each other for the second time, the match will be an interesting one since both of them have already studied each other’s movesets and might already have thought of ways of countering them.

Flair, being a 14-time world champion, has enough experience to be a constant threat to Stratton’s championship reign, and despite being a multi-time titleholder, her hunger for championship gold is still there.

To that end, the WWE Universe is eager to see if The Queen can overcome her WrestleMania loss at the hands of Tiffany Stratton, provided she gets a rematch.

