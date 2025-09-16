Tiffany Stratton to be stripped of her WWE Women’s Championship due to one reason? Why it is possible

Tiffany Stratton has been carrying the WWE Women's Championship on her shoulder for the past nine months. During her reign, she has given some incredible feuds, delivering some great matches. However, the clock could be ticking on her championship reign, as Stratton may be stripped of her coveted title due to an unfortunate reason.

The Buff Barbie was set to compete in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match against Fatal Influence at NXT Homecoming. However, NXT General Manager Ava recently tweeted on X, providing a shocking update. She stated that Tiffany Stratton has been pulled out of this match, as she is not medically cleared to compete at NXT Homecoming.

The 26-year-old is said to have suffered a potential concussion after a botched moonsault during her title defense against Jade Cargill last week on SmackDown. WWE has a strict concussion protocol, and it doesn't allow superstars to step into the ring unless medically cleared. There is a real possibility that Stratton could be sidelined for a while if the injury turns out to be severe.

In that case, the company would have no option but to strip her of the WWE Women's Championship. Over the years, several superstars vacated their titles due to injuries and concussions. Given The Buff Barbie's situation, history might unfortunately repeat. However, nothing can be said at the moment, as there are no reports on the severity of her injury.

Tiffany Stratton is seemingly under medical evaluation, and she could miss weeks or months of action. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

A V A @avawwe_ After her WWE Women’s Championship Match on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton is not medically cleared to compete at Homecoming. As a result, former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will be taking her place in the six-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence.

Tiffany Stratton to stop performing the Moonsault in her matches?

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most athletic superstars on the roster, having a wide range of moves in her arsenal. However, what's widely popular among fans is her Moonsault. She uses the move as her finisher in her matches, which is known as the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

However, things did not bode well last week, as this very move has put The Buff Barbie in a dangerous spot. While performing a Moonsault on Jade Cargill, she landed awkwardly with her head hitting the padded floor. Since then, fans have been wondering whether Stratton could disband that move.

However, the chances of it happening are relatively low. The Moonsault has become one of the most iconic moves in her in-ring style. It has become a part of her wrestling identity, as Tiffany Stratton has been using it for quite some time. Hence, she is unlikely to stop using it anytime soon.

However, The Buff Barbie might be more cautious henceforth while performing the move. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks and whether fans see a chance in Stratton's wrestling style.

