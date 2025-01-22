Tiffany Stratton title defense; Jade Cargill to get revenge? - 4 matches that need to happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The promotion is building toward the WWE Royal Rumble 2025, and a marquee match has already been announced for the show. In addition to the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, Cody Rhodes is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens.

The two stars will compete in a Ladder match for the title on February 1. Despite the excitement about the event, several major stars are still not booked for a bout next month.

Listed below are four matches that need to happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

#4. Tiffany Stratton needs to battle Nia Jax at WWE Royal Rumble

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax used to be in alliance on SmackDown, but that all changed earlier this month. The Buff Barbie finally cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax and became the new WWE Women's Champion on the January 3 episode of the blue brand.

Trending

Jax seemingly has already moved on and will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the storyline would feel incomplete without a definitive win for Stratton over The Irresistible Force at the Royal Rumble 2025.

#3. LA Knight needs to get another shot at the United States Championship

LA Knight defeated Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam 2024 to capture the United States Championship, but his title reign came to an end last November. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Megastar at Survivor Series 2024 to become the new champion.

The King of Strong Styles also retained the title via disqualification against Knight on the January 10 episode of SmackDown due to interference from The Bloodline. The former champion deserves another opportunity at the title and could face Nakamura once again at Royal Rumble next month.

#2. Rhea Ripley needs to defend her title at the premium live event

Nia Jax attacked Rhea Ripley on RAW as she entered the building this past Monday night. Ripley got revenge by attacking The Irresistible Force following her victory over Bayley and shared a high-five with a fan as well.

Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. Liv Morgan could potentially get involved in the match on Saturday, or there could be a screwy finish leading to a rematch at Royal Rumble 2025. Given her popularity, it would be a bizarre decision not to have The Eradicator compete at the premium live event.

#1. Jade Cargill must square off against her mystery attacker

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Jade Cargill used to be one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair, but that is not the case anymore. The former TBS Champion has not been seen on WWE television since she was attacked by a mystery assailant on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

Cargill should return to the company ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025 and reveal who attacked her. Many fans have already begun to lose interest in the storyline due to the lack of updates, but that could change if the 32-year-old names her attacker and competes against them in a couple of weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback