WWE comments on Rhea Ripley's surprise fan interaction on RAW

WWE reacted to Rhea Ripley's surprising interaction with a young wrestling fan this past Monday night on RAW. The 28-year-old is scheduled to put her Women's World Championship on the line this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Nia Jax ambushed Rhea Ripley during this past Monday's episode of the red brand. The Irresistible Force defeated Bayley in a singles match later on the show. Ripley got her revenge following the bout and attacked the former WWE Women's Champion. She will be defending the Women's World Championship against Jax this Saturday night.

The promotion took to Instagram today to share a video of Ripley high-fiving a young fan during her attack on RAW. The moment happened just after the champion dove off the announce table, and you can check it out in the video below.

Trending

"Imagine getting high fived like that by @rhearipley_wwe? 👋💥"

Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2024 to retain the Women's World Championship. However, she would eventually relinquish the title due to injury following WrestleMania XL. The former Judgment Day star recaptured the title earlier this month on RAW by defeating Liv Morgan.

Vince Russo criticizes how Rhea Ripley is booked on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently questioned how the company books Rhea Ripley on television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that Ripley should have dominated Morgan in their match on RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month. Russo praised Morgan's character work but claimed she should not be giving The Eradicator difficulty in the ring.

"Oh my God, bro, I gotta tell you, I hate the way they book her, man," Russo said. "She should not be going 50/50 with Liv Morgan. I'm sorry, man, Liv Morgan did great, great character work. She's done a really, really good job, but when you look at the two of them in the ring, they should not be going 50/50. They just shouldn't be." [From 0:46 – 1:12]

You can check out the video below:

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this month on SmackDown to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Only time will tell if Jax can capture the Women's World Championship this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback