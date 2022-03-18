5 times Kevin Owens had no regard for his own body

Wrestlers are certainly people to admire. They make their living by taking bumps and risks in the name of entertainment. They perform their hearts out for fans and leave everything they have got in the ring.

One of these daredevil superstars is Kevin Owens. He is one of the most consistent performers on the WWE roster and a massive fan-favorite. Every time he steps into the ring, fans are assured of quality performances.

Owens also has a notorious reputation for taking extreme bumps. His willingness to take risks to improve matches is commendable. Whether he wins or not, The Prizefighter ends up bumping big for his opponents. In some cases, however, he goes the extra mile.

Here are five times Kevin Owens showed he didn’t care about his well-being and went above and beyond any rational outlook.

#5 On our list of times Kevin Owens delivered at the expense of his body: He dives off the RAW stage

If you didn't have an expletive in your reaction to this, what were you watching?

Kevin Owens’ dive off the RAW stage onto the AOP will always be remembered as one of those moments straight out of a video game. Such was the shocking and bizarre nature of the stunt, and to see a man of his size effortlessly scaling the stage and leaping off it was amazing.

Owens charged his run, dashed up the stage wall and just threw himself at his opponents. There were so many ways in which this could have gone wrong. We are thankful that nothing happened and more so for his passion for entertaining fans with everything in his tank.

#4 He gets flung off a ladder

You have to salute Kevin Owens for agreeing to do this. While facing Braun Strowman is scary enough, getting thrown off a ladder with no remorse is nightmarish.

However, that is exactly what happened to Owens at Money in the Bank. As he begged and pleaded with Strowman not to do anything, The Monster Among Men responded by casually throwing him off a ladder and into a table.

#3 Roman Reigns hits him with a golf cart

Owens took a literal hit from a vehicle in this wild, wild match

When Kevin Owens was run over by Roman Reigns in a speeding golf cart, the first reaction fans had was basically along the lines of “how the hell did he agree to take this bump?”

Owens and Reigns’ Last Man Standing match saw violence emerge as the key theme. Just when fans thought things couldn’t get any worse, The Tribal Chief committed roadkill. It was a shocking moment and a real testament to KO’s toughness and willingness to do anything for the WWE Universe.

#2 His Spiderman act ends in disaster

Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens’ Hell in a Cell match is remembered for one of the year’s most shocking heel turns, but it was a wild match from start to finish. The madness peaked when Owens took a nasty Mick Foley-esque bump by falling from the cell to the outside.

At one point, McMahon and his opponent were perilously perched on the outside of the cell. As both men hung on for dear life, The Prodigal Son pushed The Headlock Master off the structure, sending him crashing into the announce table as fans gasped at what they had just seen.

#1 His jump off the WrestleMania sign

Top 10 images taken before history

As far as guts and determination go, Kevin Owens is up there with the best of them. Case in point - his jaw-dropping jump off the WrestleMania sign and onto a helpless Seth Rollins.

After contesting a bitter battle, Owens laid out his opponent on the announce table. He could have done anything to finish the match, but he decided to climb the mammoth WrestleMania sign. As everyone watching stared in disbelief, he jumped off it and came crashing down on Rollins as everyone sat stunned.

Edited by Prem Deshpande