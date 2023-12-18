Title reign to finally end after 153 days on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the chances

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW is set to host two title matches. It will be the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The Judgment Day vs. the Creed Brothers will also take place for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

It is possible that Chelsea Green and Piper Niven could drop the Women's Tag Team Titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The duo have held onto the titles for the past 153 days. Both women could potentially embark on a solo run after losing their Tag Team Titles to the challengers.

Carter and Chance are no strangers to tag team gold. They are the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. The pair might win the Women's Tag Team Titles and feud against Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre on WWE SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if Triple H will book Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to lose the Women’s Tag Team Championship to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Where is WWE RAW taking place on December 18, 2023?

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will emanate live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. WWE does not have any more live shows scheduled between December 19 and 25 due to the Christmas holidays.

Here is what’s on tap for WWE RAW:

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) vs. Creed Brothers – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

