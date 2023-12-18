Judgment Day member to quit the group? 5 surprises that could rock the final WWE RAW of 2023

December 18, 2023, will be the final live WWE RAW of the year. The red brand will reportedly have a best of show on December 25. It was also noted earlier this week that there will be no live events or house shows between 19 and 25th because of the Christmas Holidays.

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will emanate from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. The show will feature two tag team title matches as both Men and Women’s tag team championships will be on the line.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will be defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against The Creed Brothers.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the final surprises that could rock the final WWE RAW of 2023:

#5. New Women’s Tag Team Champions

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship have changed hands frequently during the last 12 months. Some of the title holders got themselves injured while defending the championship, including Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville.

The current champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green have held onto the titles for the past 153 days. It is possible they could drop the championship to former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Karter and Katana Chance on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. The Creed Brothers win gold on WWE RAW

The Creed Brothers have received a massive push ever since they showed up on NXT nearly three years ago. Julius and Brutus Creed won the Men’s Dusty Tag Team Classic. They are former NXT Tag Team Champions.

The duo have been put over heavily by The Judgment Day in the lead-up to their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if the young stars end Finn Balor and Damian Priest’s tag team title run on the red brand tomorrow night.

#3. Rhea Ripley comes face-to-face with her Royal Rumble opponent

Rhea Ripley has had an incredible 2023. The Nightmare won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She helped Dominik Mysterio win his first singles title in WWE at an NXT show.

WWE seems to have teased Rhea Ripley’s next opponent last week on RAW. Mami came face-to-face with Ivy Nile after a squash match against Maxxine Dupri. The confrontation could get physical on WWE RAW tonight, and lead up to a singles match for the Women’s World Title at the Royal Rumble.

#2. Damian Priest quits The Judgment Day

Damian Priest’s career took a bold new turn after the Archer of Infamy joined The Judgment on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. The Archer of Infamy has since won the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. He’s also co-tag team champions with Finn Balor.

That being said, Priest’s relationship with his team members, especially with Rhea Ripley, isn’t rock solid at the moment. The duo were engaged in a verbal confrontation last Monday on RAW. Tomorrow night’s episode could end with a walkout from The Punishment of The Judgment Day.

#1. CM Punk gets physical for the first time in 10 years

CM Punk is all over the internet. The Straight Edge Superstar returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk signed with RAW last week. He also announced his decision to enter the 2024 Royal Rumble, and potentially challenge Seth Rollins to a world title match at WrestleMania 40.

Though Punk is set to make his in-ring comeback at a WWE live event in Madison Square Garden, he could get physical with his opponent Dominik Mysterio in the lead-up to December 26.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of WWE RAW as it airs.