5 possible finishes for The Judgment Day vs. Creed Brothers on WWE RAW next week – Top star interferes, new ally emerges

The Judgment Day vs. Creed Brothers is officially announced for WWE RAW next week. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Brutus and Julius Creed on the December 18, 2023, edition of the red brand.

The Creed Brothers earned the title shot by winning the Tag Team Turmoil Match on the November 27, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The duo outplayed five of the top tag teams on the main roster, including DIY and Imperium to earn themselves a tag team title shot.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the five possible finishes for The Judgment Day vs. Creed Brothers on WWE RAW next week.

#5. The Judgment Day vs. Creed Brothers ends in Disqualification

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are in their second reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo kicked off their second run by defeating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the tag titles on the October 16, 2023, episode of WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day has often resorted to controversial tactics in their title matches. Not to mention that they have the numbers advantage that often lead to Disqualification wins in their matches. It is possible The Judgment Day vs. Creed Brothers could end in a Disqualification next week to protect both teams.

#4. Finn Balor & Damian Priest retain their tag team titles

The Judgment Day currently hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and the Women’s World Championship on Monday Night RAW. Damian Priest also has the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Archer of Infamy teased cashing-in his contract against CM Punk in case the latter tries to go against Seth Rollins at some point in the future.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest could retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in the match on RAW next week. The pair could either score a clean win over their opponents or retain their championship via controversial ending such as a Disqualification or a double count-out.

#3. The Creed Brothers clean house

The Creed Brothers have rocket strapped to them since arriving on the main roster. Julius and Brutus Creed, along with Ivy Nile, signed their RAW contracts back in November. They have since been pushed straight into the tag team title picture.

Even Dominik Mysterio has told Finn Balor and Damian Priest to be cautious about their challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Julius and Brutus Creed cleaned house on RAW tonight and they just might do that next week as well.

#2. Rhea Ripley brings new ally

Rhea Ripley successfully convinced Drew McIntyre to join The Judgment Day, even it was for a single event, at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Mami had previously negotiated an alliance with Paul Heyman of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

It is possible that Rhea Ripley could once again use her diplomatic skills to get a new ally for her faction during the highly-anticipated tag team title match. The person could be anyone from RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT.

#1. Cody Rhodes interferes

Cody Rhodes has had his issues with The Judgment Day. The American Nightmare has defeated almost every male member of the fearsome faction in singles competition. He scored his biggest win against the group at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Rhodes was helped by the Creed Brothers during the post-match attack angle with Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style might try to influence the outcome of The Judgment Day vs. Creed Brothers on WWE RAW next week only to be fended off by Cody Rhodes himself.

How would you book the ending to The Judgment Day vs. Creed Brothers? Sound off in the comments section below!

