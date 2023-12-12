Triple H seems to be high on young duo who debuted 3 years ago by having them save Cody Rhodes in the main event of RAW

Triple H seems to have sent a clear message with the main event of RAW involving Cody Rhodes. After the controversial finish, a young duo came to make the save, indicating that The Game was very high on them.

The names in question are none other than The Creed Brothers duo of 29-year-old Julius and 27-year-old Brutus. They only made their debut in wrestling three years ago, being amateur wrestlers on the NCAA level.

The main event of RAW ended in a DQ win for Cody Rhodes after Shinsuke Nakamura spat mist on his face. The Creed Brothers interjected post-match to ensure no further beatdown, indicating that Triple H has big plans for them:

Although Nakamura did get one cheap shot before he left, the fact that The Creed Brothers came to his aid is a big sign that WWE wants them to be likable babyfaces.

They've won every match so far and are set to take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day next week for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Speaking of Judgment Day, they even saved R-Truth from receiving a further beatdown.

Triple H is going out of his way to push them, and even Ivy Nile, who seemingly cemented herself as Rhea Ripley's next challenger by going face-to-face with her on RAW.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.