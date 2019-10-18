TJP discusses returning to Impact Wrestling and NJPW, a potential MMA career and WWE (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 18 Oct 2019

We spoke with TJP

Following on from our interview with TJP shortly after his WWE release, the former Cruiserweight Champion joined me for Episode 12 of Dropkick DiSKussions to chat all about his recent returns to Impact Wrestling and NJPW, rumors of a Bellator fight, and to look back at Perkins' WWE career ten months out from leaving.

You can watch the entire interview below, or read on for the transcription in its entirety.

Now, I need to get it out the way. There have been a lot of rumors that Bellator have offered you a deal to compete in MMA action for them. I believe you cleared it up last week that there was an offer, but you decided against it. Have there been any other developments or is that a closed book?

I mean, I don't think that it's closed. We're still bouncing ideas back and forth but the offer I got was very specific. I don't want to go into exactly who the other camp was, just because if it doesn't come about and we don't do business, I don't want to have used them for press or anything like that, but I think once we kind of realised that the two sides were vastly different weight classes, not vastly but at least one or two weight classes separate, it made it kind of tough, and then money was kind of tough just because of the timing, for me the amount of time I would have to block off from my schedule...

Fighters fight once or twice a year. You miss a quarter of a year, a third, maybe even half of your year to take on a fight and, especially for me, I haven't been training in like camp for a long time so I would have to put in some time.

Obviously timing's an issue for me. This is the first time I've been a free agent for wrestling in like 10 years. Ring of Honor, TNA, WWE, almost back to back to back, having the opportunity now to go back to Japan, back to Mexico, and doing what I'm doing with Impact Wrestling, stuff like that, that definitely is going to drive my boat so timing is an issue because it's like trying to figure out where I can fit it in between these things and so that's kind of specific and obviously he's got a rhythm of what he wants the schedule to be like on the other end.

So I think because of the amount of hurdles, maybe it's kind of a no go but I don't know that I would say I closed the book on it. It just seems like this one might be kind of tough to do.

