TKO to add a shocking stipulation to WWE Night of Champions that will not benefit CM Punk? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk is set to take on John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship tonight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Second City Saint recently took a brutal shot at The Franchise Player ahead of the title clash at Night of Champions. However, TKO might add a shocking stipulation to the high-stakes bout that will not benefit Punk.

The feud between Cena and Punk has been on a plateau after The Unseen 17 delivered a 'reverse-pipe bomb' on last week's SmackDown. That said, last night on the blue brand, The Second City Saint came out dressed like the Thuganomics-era John Cena with Knuckle dusters that read 'Drug Free'. He took a dig at The Last Real Champion in the cleverest way possible and even said Cena has buried more talent than The Undertaker.

However, this has garnered great excitement from fans, opening the door for a blockbuster bout tonight. While the duo has shared a rich history as rivals in the Stamford-based promotion, TKO could decide to finally put an end to their feud at the PLE. They could enforce a stipulation that if Punk loses, he will never be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Title until Cena loses the title.

This stipulation is highly unlikely to favor The Second City Saint if he eventually loses to John Cena at NOC. However, the above scenario is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

WWE to make the King and Queen of the Ring finals no-disqualification matches?

The finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament will see Cody Rhodes lock horns with his long-time friend Randy Orton, and Jade Cargill clash against Asuk.

The superstars didn't fail to deliver top-notch performances during the various stages of the tournament. This has given fans high hopes for the finals. Interestingly, WWE may decide to spice things up and make the high-stakes finals no-disqualification matches. That said, it could open doors for some blockbuster bouts for the finals.

While the above angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical at this point. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what Triple H-led creative team has in store for the finals of the tournament.

