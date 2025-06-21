TKO to strip John Cena of his Undisputed WWE Championship for his actions on SmackDown? Potential explored

John Cena just sent shockwaves through the wrestling world with his promo on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In a moment that will be talked about for years to come, The Never Seen 17 did not hold back while delivering a message to his Night of Champions opponent, CM Punk. While Cena did create an iconic moment, his actions could get him in trouble with the management.

The Last Real Champion went one-on-one with Ron "R-Truth" Killings in a rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event. After a brief back-and-forth contest, Cena reverted to his underhanded tactics and hit Killings with the title, causing a disqualification. Before The Last Real Champion could do any more damage, CM Punk came out, and a brawl broke out between the two.

Cena managed to get the upper hand with a shot below the belt and laid out The Second City Saint with an Attitude Adjustment through a table. The Last Real Champion then took the microphone and delivered his version of the 'pipebomb' promo.

In the promo, Cena took shots at Punk by calling him "Mr. TKO." This might not sit well with the company, as it could punish the 48-year-old legend by stripping him of the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"You're not against TKO, dude. You're Mr. TKO. Because they've knocked your b***s technically off your body!"

John Cena pushed a lot of boundaries with his promo, for which he might face serious consequences from the management, especially The Rock. Cena's words recently have raised a lot of eyebrows. On last week's SmackDown, The Franchise Player surprisingly noted that he did not sell his soul to The Final Boss. With Cena's condescending mention of TKO this week, it appears that he has distanced himself from the very reason that is responsible for him holding the title.

Since The Rock is a member of the board of directors, he could take offense at John Cena's comments and strip him of the Undisputed WWE Championship on behalf of TKO. This could mark the first step towards Cena's eventual face turn. That said, it is mere conjecture at this point. Fans will have to tune in next week to see the aftermath of John Cena's 'pipebomb.'

Veteran explains how John Cena can turn face again

While responding to a fan's question on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell talked about how John Cena can revert to being a face. The former WWE manager believed that a rivalry with a top heel star could easily turn Cena back to a babyface.

"Of course, he [John Cena] can turn back babyface easy. All he would have to do is pick the top heel, and then him and the heel have a big falling out. Yeah [sic] nothing's impossible. I do think he will end his career—I think he would like to end it as a babyface," Mantell said.

The Last Real Champion is set to battle his arch-nemesis, CM Punk, at Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see how the remaining six months of Cena's career unfold.

