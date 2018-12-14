TLC 2018: 5 Potential finishes for Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 14 Dec 2018, 18:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head at TLC

Ever since making his main roster debut as part of the Superstar Shake-up, earlier in the year, former NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre has been the hot topic of conversation on Monday Night Raw.

Having initially formed an interesting alliance with Dolph Ziggler, McIntyre has finally broken free and is now riding solo on Monday Night Raw, and over the past several weeks, the 'Scottish Psychopath' has destroyed every single man who dared to step in his path. And that also includes 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman.

Within these past few weeks, however, McIntyre has shifted his focus towards former WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor. The two men do share a lot of history with each other and come TLC both men will go head-to-head with each other in a highly anticipated match.

That being said, here are 5 potential finishes to the singles match between Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre.

#5. Drew McIntyre wins due to Finn Balor forfeiting

Drew McIntyre doesn't even have to compete at TLC

Finn Balor is currently sidelined and is out of in-ring competition due to him suffering from an undisclosed illness. Earlier this month, during WWE's South American Tour, the former NXT Champion was sent home early and was forced to miss the Live Event in Santiago, Chile.

Therefore, chances are that at TLC, Balor might not be fully recovered, resulting in a McIntyre victory via forfeit. This will also protect both Balor and McIntyre from suffering a legitimate loss and maybe WWE could even reschedule this match for sometime later and save it for a pay-per-view like Fastlane.

Having McIntyre win via forfeit might not be the brightest of decisions, as fans would be hoping to see him in action but as of right now, it all depends on Finn Balor's health condition and we can only hope that he gets well soon.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement