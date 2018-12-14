×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

TLC 2018: 5 Potential finishes for Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    14 Dec 2018, 18:18 IST

Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head at TLC
Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head at TLC

Ever since making his main roster debut as part of the Superstar Shake-up, earlier in the year, former NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre has been the hot topic of conversation on Monday Night Raw.

Having initially formed an interesting alliance with Dolph Ziggler, McIntyre has finally broken free and is now riding solo on Monday Night Raw, and over the past several weeks, the 'Scottish Psychopath' has destroyed every single man who dared to step in his path. And that also includes 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman.

Within these past few weeks, however, McIntyre has shifted his focus towards former WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor. The two men do share a lot of history with each other and come TLC both men will go head-to-head with each other in a highly anticipated match.

That being said, here are 5 potential finishes to the singles match between Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre.

#5. Drew McIntyre wins due to Finn Balor forfeiting

Drew McIntyre doesn't even have to compete at TLC
Drew McIntyre doesn't even have to compete at TLC

Finn Balor is currently sidelined and is out of in-ring competition due to him suffering from an undisclosed illness. Earlier this month, during WWE's South American Tour, the former NXT Champion was sent home early and was forced to miss the Live Event in Santiago, Chile.

Therefore, chances are that at TLC, Balor might not be fully recovered, resulting in a McIntyre victory via forfeit. This will also protect both Balor and McIntyre from suffering a legitimate loss and maybe WWE could even reschedule this match for sometime later and save it for a pay-per-view like Fastlane.

Having McIntyre win via forfeit might not be the brightest of decisions, as fans would be hoping to see him in action but as of right now, it all depends on Finn Balor's health condition and we can only hope that he gets well soon.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 Drew McIntyre Finn Balor
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
5 Stipulations the Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre match...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Finn Balor teases a potential rematch against...
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Superstars Who Need To Win
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who can replace Braun Strowman at TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE need to do at TLC to make it a memorable event
RELATED STORY
3 potential changes we could see after TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two huge matches added to the TLC card 
RELATED STORY
Early Predictions for the TLC PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: Predicting the results of all the matches...
RELATED STORY
12 results predictions for WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us