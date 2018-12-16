TLC 2018: Last Minute Predictions

TLC should certainly offer up a lot of intrigue for the last PPV show of 2018.

TLC marks the end of the PPV year for WWE. Almost every title will be defended on the card except for the Raw Tag Team Titles and the United States Championship.

Both seem to be on par with importance in WWE's championship hierarchy, so it's not a surprise that either isn't being defended in a match on the PPV. That could change, however, as the match between Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre may not happen due to Balor's recent illness issues.

The Universal Championship will also be missing from the show, but we all know why it will be. The TLC match between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin is also in some jeopardy. Braun hasn't technically been cleared by doctors, so he could certainly show up but be allowed to only do so much.

The card is stacked with 12 matches in total.

Here's the final card for the PPV:

Mixed Match Challenge Finals: Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

Chairs Match: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Guitar on a Ladder Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

Intercontinental Championship Match: Set Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Raw Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

Smackdown Women's Championship TLC Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match: Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman

Who gets the coveted #30 spot in both rumbles? Will it matter?

Like the picture says above, whichever team prevails in the Mixed Match Challenge Finals gets the #30 entrant spot in both Royal Rumble matches. None of these four wrestlers is going to win either Rumble match, but the potential for shenanigans exists in a win by the Fabulous Truth.

Truth and Carmella have been hilarious any time they've been on Smackdown and you can never have enough dance breaks. Maybe Carmella should try a different dance during the dance breaks, though.

This will probably be on the pre-show or one of the calm-down spots before a main-PPV match, but should have some comedic spots. There's also the potential of R-Truth entering the ladies' rumble at #30 because he was confused which Rumble he should be part of.

Prediction: Carmella and R-Truth win.

