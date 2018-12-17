TLC 2018: Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose, Intercontinental championship, winners, video highlights & analysis

Seth Rollins defended his IC title against Dean Ambrose

Heading into this match, Dean Ambrose was seen as the favorite to take away the Intercontinental Championship, but there is a reason that they call Seth Rollins The Architect and after the year he has had, he was expected to end on a high.

It's been six years since The Shield had their first match together on pay-per-view and tonight Rollins and Ambrose went head to head once again, but this time the prize was the Intercontinental Championship.

Seth Rollins looked eager to get his hands on Ambrose after the recent mind games but the latter wasn't looking to make any advances towards his former partner but was taken down for the first time in the match with a shoulder block.

Ambrose switched the momentum when he was able to hit a kick to the mid-section, but a flying clothesline from Rollins turned the match on its head. However, Ambrose decided to take a walk. Rollins gave chase and was sent into the announce table face first numerous times.

Renee Young backed her husband all the way through the match as she talked about the reasons why Ambrose was right to turn on his friend whilst Ambrose took care of business in the ring and delivered a neckbreaker to Rollins.

Rollins and Ambrose exchanged pinning attempts before The Lunatic Fringe locked in the Cloverleaf and looked for the submission win. Rollins crawled to the bottom rope, to force the release before he fought back with a huge leg drop on the apron, but a Suicide Dive attempt was thwarted by a right hand from Ambrose.

Rollins rallied with a Swingblade followed by a blockbuster and send Ambrose over the top rope before finally landing his Suicide Dive from two different sides of the ring.

When @TheDeanAmbrose sets a target, he knows exactly how to hit it.



Could he be closing in on dethroning #ICChampion @WWERollins?! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/cWMVDtrqFr — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018

A sunset flip from the top rope saw Rollins' knee give in, but luckily he was able to pick himself back up and deliver the powerbomb to Ambrose.

Ambrose gained another near fall off the double chicken wing facebuster before heading to the top rope and Rollins knee once again gave out as he looked to provide a counter. Ambrose then mocked Rollins before he went for the Curb Stomp which gave Rollins enough time to hit the Ripcord Knee.

Ambrose looked for Dirty Deeds, but his attempt was blocked and Rollins instead delivered a super-plex from the top rope into the Falcon Arrow for a near fall of his own. The Architect delivered some stiff right hands but Ambrose continued with the mind games but was given another punch to the face for his efforts.

Ambrose was then driven into the barricade off a bucklebomb, before he went for the Curb Stomp and it was then reversed into Dirty Deeds to crown a new Intercontinental Champion.

