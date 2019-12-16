TLC 2019: 4 Reasons why The Kabuki Warriors defeated Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships

Asuka and Kairi Sane retained their titles after a brutal match

The Kabuki Warriors walked into the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019 (TLC 2019) event to take part in their first stipulation match to defend their Women’s Tag Team Championships. With the titles hanging high above the ring, the two Japanese Superstars were faced with their biggest threats yet in Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

The multiple-time Women’s Champions were billed as the favorites to win the titles, as they’d reformed their team to take on the heels. However, the match was no walk in the part, as we saw some great spots and moments which lifted the entire Women’s Division. At the end of it all, Asuka was able to climb the ladder and retrieve the titles in order to retain for her team.

In this article, we will look at 4 reasons why Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Lynch and Flair to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

#4 To remain relevant

Kairi Sane took some major bumps during the match

The Kabuki Warriors were formed after two Japanese Superstars, Asuka and Kairi Sane, joined forces and were led and managed by Paige. While they were impressive, they were initially booked erratically and spent extended time off television which forced fans to express their anger over social media.

Once The Kabuki Warriors came back into the picture, they turned heel and won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in the process. Since winning the titles, they’ve proven to be good champions and built upon their own image to increase the value of the titles after every match.

At TLC, they were faced with their biggest threats in the form of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Critics were more or less certain that the two bigger Superstars would go over The Kabuki Warriors and end their championship reign.

While this seemed highly possible, WWE Creative had other plans and kept The Kabuki Warriors relevant by booking them to score their biggest win to date in a successful title defense.

As champions, they will remain relevant on the main card and both Asuka and Sane will likely no longer suffer from the issues that plagued them before winning the twin titles.

