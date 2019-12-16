TLC 2019: 5 Things WWE Could Have Done (But Didn't)

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring

So TLC just got over, and it definitely was something. WWE wanted to end the year with something special so that they can start 2020 on the right foot. Whether they succeeded or not, is entirely up to you.

There was a whole bunch of noteworthy things that happened - the Daniel Bryan from 2011 came back to attack Bray Wyatt, the Big Dog got put down (figuratively, mind you), and Karl Anderson got sent through a table full of fried chicken.

While I'm sure everyone is going to talk about what happened, let's take the other road and talk about what didn't happen. Now obviously, we're not going to talk about things that are so absurd that they had to have been written by a bot or something ("I can't believe that Brock Lesnar didn't show up and have an open challenge, and then he's answered by The Fiend!"). We'll just discuss what actually could have been done but simply wasn't.

#5 Have an Intercontinental Championship match

Shinsuke Nakamura

Is it just me, or has Shinsuke Nakamura been doing a whole lot of nothing recently? After he ate the pin at Survivor Series, he's just kinda been there and not done a whole lot, except for tag matches. What's even stranger is that WWE went through all the trouble of designing a handsome new belt, but the champion isn't really doing anything of note. It almost feels like a repeat of his United States Championship reign from last year.

Since the Viking Raiders already did that whole 'open challenge' brouhaha at TLC, it would have been odd to have Nakamura host one as well, but that's not the point. WWE had three weeks to do something, but they didn't. Heck, even a backstage segment where Kalisto challenges Nakamura and then promptly gets the snot kicked out of him in the ring would have sufficed.

Hopefully, things turn around for the Intercontinental Championship in 2020.

