TLC Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler for the pay-per-view revealed

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Rumors
493   //    03 Dec 2018, 12:16 IST

Could we see many titles potentially change hands?
Could we see many titles potentially change hands?

What's the story?

The TLC pay-per-view is right around the corner and we may have learned a big spoiler, heading into the massive event. Multiple titles are expected to change hands at the event, according to Cageside Seats.

Of course, this is a rumour so there's always a chance that this may not actually happen. There's also a chance that plans may change by then.

In case you didn't know...

The TLC pay-per-view is the final pay-per-view event of the year 2018. It will be an event where the titles are defended, unlike Survivor Series from just a month prior.

The Universal Championship will not be defended at the event, as of writing this article. But there is a multitude of other titles that will be on the line at TLC. This includes the WWE Championship, the top title on SmackDown Live at this very moment.

The heart of the matter

As of writing this piece, the Intercontinental Championship, The RAW Women's Championship, The SmackDown Women's Championship, The WWE Championship, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship are all up for grabs. There's always a chance that one or more of these titles could change hands, at the massive pay-per-view event.

This is to shake things up in the WWE product. Unfortunately, the shows haven't been the best recently and the ratings have reflected the same, to a degree. A title change always redefines the landscape of the roster and this could be a great way to shake things up for good.

What's next?

The following episodes of RAW and SmackDown Live should build to the TLC pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if any titles will change hands by then as well. Whatever the case may be, I'm certain we're in for a good show.

Which titles do you think will change hands at TLC? Let us know in the comments.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
