TNA News: Jeff Jarrett on finding the next AJ Styles

Jeff Jarrett believes that the UK will help in making Impact Wrestling great again.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 18 Feb 2017, 15:35 IST

The Sun recently interviewed Jeff Jarrett while he was in the UK for a business meeting regarding Impact Wresting. Jarrett spoke about being back with Impact and how it was exciting for him to discover the next AJ Styles.

“Being back with Impact wrestling, I couldn't be happier for those guys, but from a professional and business side, it energises me so much to find the next AJ Styles, the next Bobby Roode, the next Samoa Joe. And at Impact, that's a big part of what we are doing. From the corporate side to the in-ring product, it's a restructure, a reorganisation, and we want to make Impact great again.”

Jeff Jarrett returned to TNA in January. It was earlier reported that Jarrett would be brought back in an advisory/consultant role; however, it was later noted that Jarrett had reprised his position as the Executive Producer for the promotion.

In that role, he is now in charge of the day to day operations of Impact Wrestling.

During the interview, Jarrett discussed his ideas of restructuring the entire promotion and to make it great again. He further added that he was looking forward to finding the next AJ Styles, Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe.

Jarrett also claimed that UK’s wrestling scene is the ‘hottest’ in the world and stated that it was their topmost priority in terms of business for the company. Furthermore, Jarrett spoke highly about the broken brilliance of Matt Hardy and how his persona was revolutionising the product.

The 49-year-old is now plotting the resurgence of TNA and plans on tapping into the UK market in order to “make the company great again.”

2017 could very well be the year in which TNA rises again and Jarrett’s return could play a huge role in it. We wish him and TNA all the best in their endeavours.

