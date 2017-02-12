TNA News: Ratings take a huge hit

Impact Wrestling ratings drop significantly.

The new logo for Impact Wrestling

What’s the story?

According to a report from cagesideseats.com, Impact Wrestling’s rating dropped like a stone this week.

In case you didn’t know...

Impact Wrestling, formerly known as TNA, was recently purchased by Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corporation for an undisclosed amount of money. Dixie Carter has been removed from her previous position with the company, though she still retains a minority share of ownership. She also now serves on the board for Anthem as an “advisor.”



The heart of the matter

The total number of viewers and ratings are in for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, and they aren’t very appealing indeed. The total number of viewers plummeted to 252,000, which is almost a sixteen percent decrease from their previous episode’s total of 299,000 viewers.

The television rating dropped from 0.07 to 0.05. The rating had held steadily at 0.07 for the previous month. This week marks the first time in a long while that Impact Wrestling has dropped completely out of the Top 150 Cable Shows.

These are disturbing numbers, even with the advertisement of a TNA World Heavyweight Championship rematch between Eddie Edwards and current champion, Bobby Lashley. A vague new mission was also advertised for the Broken Hardys, though they did not go into the specifics.

Nothing of note has been announced for next week’s episode of Impact as of this time, but there will probably be an explanation from Davey Richards for turning on Eddie Edwards during the main event.

The following is a breakdown of the numbers for Impact Wrestling television over the past five weeks.

This week: 252,000 / 0.05

2 nd February: 299,000 / 0.07

February: 299,000 / 0.07 26 th January: 307,000 / 0.07

January: 307,000 / 0.07 19 th January: 310,000 / 0.07

January: 310,000 / 0.07 12th January: 277,000 / 0.07



What’s next?

Impact Wrestling will broadcast their next episode this coming Thursday, February 16th.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s never good news when you lose almost 20% of your audience from week-to-week. The discrepancy in viewership could possibly be attributed to the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game that occurred this past Thursday.

We highly doubt that there are 47,000 regular Impact Wrestling viewers that switched over to a regular season basketball game, regardless of the star power in the said game.

So, what could be the cause for this drastic drop in the ratings? It’s been reported in several places that Jeff Jarrett and Scott D’Amore both have returned in some sort of role with the company. There’s a saying that, “insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

This is definitely something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.