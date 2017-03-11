TNA Rumors: Impact Wrestling is suing Matt and Jeff Hardy

The relationship between Hardys and TNA just went sour.

End of Broken Hardys?

What's the story?

According to PWInsider, Impact Wrestling is suing the Hardys for using the ‘Broken’ gimmick. A fifteen-page cease and desist letter has been apparently sent by the promotion to Matt and Jeff Hardy.

In Case You didn't know...

Reby Hardy had earlier voiced her unhappiness in the new direction that Impact Wrestling is heading to and she had mentioned about Impact Wrestling suing her family. Reby, however, did not reveal why Impact was suing the Hardys.

Good luck explaining to your talent that their pay checks are late (again) because you're spending all your $$ suing the Hardys. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Sky wrote a long message on her twitter and criticised Impact Wrestling for using their money to sue the Hardys rather than paying the talent which works in the promotion. Reby had also taken shots at the latest episode of Impact wrestling.

The Heart of the matter...

Impact Wrestling going against the Hardys is the latest twist in the ‘Broken’ saga. There were rumours on the internet about Hardys filing a trademark for the ‘Broken’ characters but nothing was confirmed. Impact apparently thinks that they own the ‘Broken’ gimmick and a legal battle between the Hardys and Impact Wrestling could be around the corner.

The Twitter rant from Reby Sky, as mentioned earlier, clearly indicates that the relationship between Hardys and Impact Wrestling is not going through a good phase. With Impact Wrestling having new people to lead the creative, it could be one of the reasons why the whole problem occurred.

What's next?

Hardys recently showed up at Ring of Honor and captured the Tag team titles. Their intentions to move away from TNA were evident from this move. Also, there are rumours about Hardys heading back to WWE. If the Hardys does end up winning the legal tussle with Impact Wrestling, expect them to go either way with the ‘Broken’ gimmick. No matter what happens, the relationship is sour and unless this is a big work, expecting the Hardys to continue in Impact Wrestling wouldn’t be a good idea.