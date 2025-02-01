To attack legend; invade front row? 3 Ways Kofi Kingston can create chaos in the Men's Royal Rumble match

Kofi Kingston may be one of the most controversial figures in WWE today. A lifelong fan favorite, Kingston broke everyone's heart when he and Xavier Woods turned on Big E last December.

Recently, the former WWE Champion took issue with his exclusion from the Royal Rumble poster. As someone who has earned a reputation as "The Human Highlight Reel" in the 30-man melee, The New Day member was understandably upset with the decision.

Nonetheless, the veteran could still create chaos in the Rumble. On that note, let's look at three ways Kofi Kingston can cause a stir in the Men's Royal Rumble Match:

Trending

#3. Kofi Kingston could attack Rey Mysterio and take the legend's spot in the Men's Royal Rumble Match

The New Day's betrayal of Big E was not well received backstage. As the locker room leader, Rey Mysterio essentially kicked Kingston and Woods out.

Mysterio's intervention led to a feud between the masked luchador and The New Day. Kingston battled The Master of 619 on the January 20 edition of RAW, but the match was marred by interference.

With their issues far from over, The Dreadlocked Dynamo could viciously assault the WWE Hall of Famer backstage and take the latter's spot in the Men's Rumble.

Two years ago, Dominik Mysterio did something similar with his father. Hence, there is precedent for such booking.

#2. The former WWE Champion could create problems in the front row

The Dreadlocked Dynamo may boycott the Men's Royal Rumble Match owing to his exclusion from the poster. However, the same may not bar him from attending the show as a fan.

The veteran could buy front-row tickets. Naturally, his mere presence would arouse much emotion from the live crowd in Indianapolis. Kofi Kingston could also annoy and verbally berate fans.

The commentary team may also draw attention to Kingston's presence. Xavier Woods could also join his friend. Either way, the distraction could lead the authority figures to rush to ringside to eject The New Day from the arena.

#1. The New Day could invade the Men's Royal Rumble

If WWE wants to double down on the nuclear heat poured down on The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods may illegally enter the Men's Rumble and behave as participants.

They may dump out some undercard members of the roster before a top star like Roman Reigns or CM Punk makes quick work of them. Alternatively, backstage officials, led by the general managers or Paul Levesque, could remove the two heels from the ring.

Such devious actions would elicit powerful reactions from the WWE Universe, making Kofi and Xavier bigger heels than before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback