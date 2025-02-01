  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kofi Kingston
  • To attack legend; invade front row? 3 Ways Kofi Kingston can create chaos in the Men's Royal Rumble match

To attack legend; invade front row? 3 Ways Kofi Kingston can create chaos in the Men's Royal Rumble match

By Shiraz Aslam
Modified Feb 01, 2025 10:55 GMT
https://www.wwe.com/shows/raw/2025-01-27/gallery/the-unbelievable-images-of-raw-jan-27-2025-photos#fid-40685699
Kofi Kingston on Monday Night RAW. [Image via WWE.com]

Kofi Kingston may be one of the most controversial figures in WWE today. A lifelong fan favorite, Kingston broke everyone's heart when he and Xavier Woods turned on Big E last December.

Recently, the former WWE Champion took issue with his exclusion from the Royal Rumble poster. As someone who has earned a reputation as "The Human Highlight Reel" in the 30-man melee, The New Day member was understandably upset with the decision.

Nonetheless, the veteran could still create chaos in the Rumble. On that note, let's look at three ways Kofi Kingston can cause a stir in the Men's Royal Rumble Match:

also-read-trending Trending

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

#3. Kofi Kingston could attack Rey Mysterio and take the legend's spot in the Men's Royal Rumble Match

youtube-cover

The New Day's betrayal of Big E was not well received backstage. As the locker room leader, Rey Mysterio essentially kicked Kingston and Woods out.

Mysterio's intervention led to a feud between the masked luchador and The New Day. Kingston battled The Master of 619 on the January 20 edition of RAW, but the match was marred by interference.

With their issues far from over, The Dreadlocked Dynamo could viciously assault the WWE Hall of Famer backstage and take the latter's spot in the Men's Rumble.

Two years ago, Dominik Mysterio did something similar with his father. Hence, there is precedent for such booking.

#2. The former WWE Champion could create problems in the front row

The Dreadlocked Dynamo may boycott the Men's Royal Rumble Match owing to his exclusion from the poster. However, the same may not bar him from attending the show as a fan.

The veteran could buy front-row tickets. Naturally, his mere presence would arouse much emotion from the live crowd in Indianapolis. Kofi Kingston could also annoy and verbally berate fans.

The commentary team may also draw attention to Kingston's presence. Xavier Woods could also join his friend. Either way, the distraction could lead the authority figures to rush to ringside to eject The New Day from the arena.

#1. The New Day could invade the Men's Royal Rumble

youtube-cover

If WWE wants to double down on the nuclear heat poured down on The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods may illegally enter the Men's Rumble and behave as participants.

They may dump out some undercard members of the roster before a top star like Roman Reigns or CM Punk makes quick work of them. Alternatively, backstage officials, led by the general managers or Paul Levesque, could remove the two heels from the ring.

Such devious actions would elicit powerful reactions from the WWE Universe, making Kofi and Xavier bigger heels than before.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी