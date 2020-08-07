Tommaso Ciampa also deletes his entire Twitter history after being off NXT TV

Tommaso Ciampa's return to WWE NXT hasn't exactly turned out the way the former NXT Champion would have preferred. After failing to regain his beloved "Goldie" at NXT TakeOver: Portland in a match against Adam Cole, Ciampa shifted his focus towards NXT's newest signee, Karrion Kross.

However, at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it was Kross who put away the former NXT Champion in a dominant manner and secured a huge win for himself. This came on the back of Tommaso Ciampa's grudge match loss to arch-rival Johnny Gargano.

It is safe to say that things haven't exactly been going Ciampa's way ever since he made his return to NXT and as a result of which, the former NXT Champion has now deleted his entire Twitter history.

Here is a screenshot of Tommaso Ciampa's Twitter profile:

Tommaso Ciampa has deleted all his tweets

As things stand, Tommaso Ciampa isn't the only NXT Superstar to have deleted his entire Twitter history after a beatdown from Karrion Kross, as Dominik Dijakovic also got rid of all his tweets after his recent collision with Kross. There is clearly a pattern developing.

Tommaso Ciampa's run in WWE so far

Tommaso Ciampa was unsuccessful in beating Adam Cole and regaining the NXT Championship from him earlier in the year. However, that was the beginning of his losing streak in the Black and Gold brand, as losses to Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross followed up shortly thereafter.

To make matters worse, a social media feud against multi-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton certainly didn't help Tommaso Ciampa, who has been off WWE TV for a while now. It is now safe to say that Ciampa has fallen down the pecking order in NXT with only a few notable wins. Will Ciampa once again find himself in contention of challenging for the NXT Championship which is currently held by Keith Lee, after being in such a slump?

However, given Ciampa has been off NXT TV for a while now, it's possible that he could be moving up to the main roster soon. Despite the former DIY member being against a move up to the main roster, maybe this is finally Tommaso Ciampa's time to mark the beginning of his retribution on either RAW or SmackDown now that a grueling travel schedule — something Ciampa has cited as his main reason for not wanting to leave NXT — is currently off the table during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.