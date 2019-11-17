Tommaso Ciampa discusses possible reason behind main roster call-up

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa opened up about a myriad of topics during his recent appearance on the State of Combat podcast. During the interview, he talked about his main roster call-up right before WrestleMania and the possible reason behind the same.

Ciampa, along with Ricochet, Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano arrived on the main roster and competed in the tag -team division. However, the Blackheart sustained an injury that forced him to go on a recovery period that lasted about nine months. This unfortunate incident also caused Ciampa to drop his NXT Championship earlier this year.

Talking about the move to the main roster before NXT was televised, Ciampa said, "As far as Ricochet, Aleister (Black), myself and Johnny Gargano being on the main roster, there wasn't a lot of explanation, to be honest with you." (transcription via Wrestling Inc.)

He then went on to say, "Sometimes, there are spots that need to be filled and you just have to be at the right spot at the right time or the wrong spot and the wrong time, whatever it may be and it just so happened that this scenario for us it was one of those things where NXT was not on television at the time and we were heading into WrestleMania weekend and that sprint during WrestleMania season is insane in WWE."

"I think that they just needed spots filled and thought it was a good opportunity to get more eyes on our product, us four, in particular, going into one of our biggest pay per views", he added.

Ciampa is skeptical about the manner in which that move would have intertwined with their NXT storyline. However, he feels that everything happened for the best and now he is only focusing on getting the job done.

Ciampa further explained, "I don't know how it fell into the NXT storyline or didn't. I have confidence that it would have all played out so that people... because I did see some negative backlash where Johnny and I were in a feud and here we are coming in as a tag-team, DIY at the time, Johnny and I were not in such a bitter rivalry, we were kind of starting to get on the same page, I don't know."

"Maybe it would have played out a certain way, I think it would have. I kind of trust the process here, but yeah, I don't ask a lot of questions, I just go out and do my job and at that time my job was to show up and perform on Raw and perform on SmackDown and do my job", he concluded.

After his return to NXT, Ciampa started feuding with Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. The two will lock horns at WarGames with their respective teams before representing the Back and Golden brand at Survivor Series.

