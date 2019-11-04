5 Epic WWE feuds involving Tommaso Ciampa that must be booked

Who's next for the Blackheart?

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa is one of the most popular faces in the pro-wrestling business today.

The entire WWE Universe poured their heart out in support of the former NXT Champion who was forced to relinquish his title after sustaining a serious injury earlier this year. That unfortunate incident also derailed all plans concerning his main roster debut.

But frankly, it all worked out for the best. Ciampa returned to WWE NXT last month and is now feuding with Adam Cole for the NXT Championship.

There’s no denying that the two Superstars will square off in an unforgettable encounter. However, there are a few other bookings involving Ciampa that guarantee an epic match.

In this article, we take a look at five feuds involving Ciampa that will force the crowd to chant ‘This is Awesome!’ So without further ado, let’s begin…

#5 Tommaso Ciampa (NXT) vs Roman Reigns (SmackDown) vs Seth Rollins (RAW) – Survivor Series

Take. My. Money.

At Crown Jewel 2019, WWE confirmed that this year’s Survivor Series will feature NXT for the first time.

Going by the Survivor Series traditions, a team of five members will represent each brand in a match. It would be amazing to see Tommaso Ciampa lead team NXT (men) into the upcoming PPV against Team Raw and Team SmackDown.

It is expected that Roman Reigns will be the captain of the team representing the Blue brand and Seth Rollins will lead the team that represents the Red brand. This makes for a perfect opportunity to book a compelling feud between these three Superstars that will definitely tear the house down at the upcoming PPV.

Last week’s SmackDown was the best episode of the Blue brand that I have seen in a while. That was mainly possible because of NXT’s invasion which saw several Superstars from the Black and Golden brand lock horns with their SmackDown counterparts. ‘Blackheart’ was also a part of this invasion and he beat The Miz on Friday night.

Ciampa has already started a beef with the ‘Big Dog’ on Twitter and it is only a matter of time before he picks a fight with Rollins. WWE should make him go up against these two Superstars at the same time, and hopefully, have him win that match.

