5 Interesting feuds that can start after Crown Jewel 2019

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 02 Nov 2019, 19:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's next for Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns?

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 concluded on a high note with The Fiend winning the Universal Championship. Now that it’s over, we are headed towards Survivor Series which will see NXT competing against RAW and SmackDown for the first time.

NXT has already taken the first shot at SmackDown. In the coming weeks, we will finally get to know how the other two brands will retaliate.

In the meantime, there are several feuds that are brewing in the locker room. Some of them became more clear at Crown Jewel and are expected to turn into extended rivalries on the weekly shows.

In this list, we take a look at five potential feuds that can transpire after Crown Jewel.

Also Read : 7 former Champions in WWE who are now 'Free Agents'

#5 The New Day vs The Revival

Kofi Kingston and Big E were attacked by The Revival after the latter were eliminated

Xavier Woods and Big E lost their SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The Revival at Clash of Champions, 2019. Now that Woods is out for almost nine months, owing to his leg injury, he will be replaced by Kofi Kingston.

Kingston and Big E represented The New Day at Crown Jewel and had a decent run in the largest Tag Team Turmoil match featured on the PPV. They even managed to eliminate the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions from the match. However, The Revival were not yet done with their arch-rivals.

Despite being eliminated from the match, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder stayed back in the ring and brutalized Kingston and Big E. This allowed The OC to almsot immediately eliminate the former Tag Team Champions.

Advertisement

During the show, it was announced that The New Day will square off against The Revival at SmackDown. Unfortunately, the return of these Superstars from Saudi Arabia was delayed and now this match will be moved to next Friday.

It will be interesting to see how The New Day will respond to the attack laid down by The Revival and hopefully, the two teams will engage in an interesting title bout.

1 / 5 NEXT