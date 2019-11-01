7 former Champions in WWE who are now 'Free Agents'

WWE Draft 2019 saw several Superstars move to a different brand as both RAW and SmackDown geared up to create an independent roster. As per the reports, both USA Network and FOX played a major role in deciding the fate of the Superstars and that might prove to be a monumental choice for their respective careers.

Amidst top talents being retained by their respective brands, tag teams splitting up and fresh talent being called up to the main roster, there were a few names which were never mentioned in the entire duration of the draft.

Following that, the long list of Free Agents also saw some of the Superstars being moved to RAW or SmackDown after the Draft was over. Once the storm settled, all eyes went on the glorified names that shockingly remained unpicked.

In this list, we take a look at seven such WWE Superstars or tag teams who once held titles but are now just Free Agents waiting for their call.

#1 The Usos

Will The Usos find their way back to the gold?

The Usos dropped their SmackDown Tag Team titles at Extreme Rules 2019 after their loss against The Revival. Shortly after that, the news about Jimmy Uso’s arrest stormed the WWE Universe.

Jimmy was arrested for DUI and since it was his second arrest with respect to traffic violations, he was declared as a repeat offender. The Usos have not appeared on the WWE television following that incident.

There has been no news about the possible date of their return. Both Superstars have maintained a distance from the WWE and the company itself has refrained from commenting on future of the former Tag Team Champions.

It was definitely surprising to see The Usos not being drafted to either brand this year. They will look to make their comeback in WWE in the next few months and might end up on SmackDown.

