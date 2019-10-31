WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 3 biggest betrayals that can happen at the PPV

Can these friendships withstand the test of time?

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will feature the likes of Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury. However, one of the biggest attractions of the show is still the Universal Championship bout that will see Seth Rollins take on The Fiend.

While we have several interesting matches on the card, no pay-per-view is complete without its fair share of shocking heel turns. Superstars being betrayed by their most trusted friends in the business always make for engaging storylines.

Therefore, could we see something similar at the upcoming PPV?

In this list, we take a look at the three most shocking betrayals that can transpire at Crown Jewel.

#3 Big E turns on Kofi Kingston

What's next for The New Day?

The New Day are one of the most celebrated tag teams in the history of WWE. Since Xavier Woods is out due to an injury that he sustained during a live show, Kofi Kingston and Big E will represent the iconic stable in the Tag Team Turmoil match.

While they certainly deserve to be called the ‘Best in the World’, WWE creatives might have different plans for them. Big E and Woods dropped their titles at Clash of Champions 2019 after losing to The Revival. Additionally, Kofi Kingston lost to Brock Lesnar within seconds which ended his dream run as the WWE Champion.

Interestingly, none of them have addressed this monumental loss. Some have speculated that Kingston will eventually show heelish tendencies while others believe that a shot at the WWE Championship for Big E will lay down the path for his heel turn.

However, maybe this time these two Superstars will end up thinking about themselves. If WWE wishes to continue billing Kingston as the babyface, they can have Big E attack him once they end up losing in the Tag Team Turmoil match.

Both these Superstars are incredibly talented and will engage in an epic feud that can end when Woods finally returns from his injury. It would make for an unforgettable storyline and hopefully, will create new opportunities for both these Superstars.

