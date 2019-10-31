5 last-minute changes WWE can make at Crown Jewel 2019

Will 'The Undertaker' appear at the PPV?

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 is set to commence in a few hours. At the upcoming pay-per-view. we will witness Brock Lesnar defend the WWE Championship against his long-term rival, Cain Velasquez.

Seth Rollins and The Fiend will lock horns for the Universal Championship in the hopes of redeeming their rivalry following the unsatisfactory end to their Hell in a Cell match.

In a historic announcement, WWE also confirmed that Natalya and Lacey Evans will trade blows inside the squared circle in the first-ever Women's match showcased in the kingdom.

We will also see top tag teams from both divisions compete in the Tag Team Turmoil match to determine who is the 'Best in the World'.

Although most of the match card has been revealed, WWE can pull off last-minute changes to surprise the WWE Universe. In this list, we take a look at a few things that might be added to the PPV.

#5 Confirm The Undertaker’s appearance on the show

As long as he is not forced to wrestle...

As per reports, The Undertaker was announced only for the Crown Jewel parade. Every year WWE tends to build the show around The Deadman in an attempt to gain maximum attention. Fortunately, this time around, The Undertaker will not be wrestling at the pay-per-view.

However, that may not stop WWE from having the legendary Superstar make an appearance during the pay-per-view. WWE might have The Undertaker cut yet another cryptic promo or have him bury a Superstar in a short segment.

Although The Undertaker isn’t advertised for the PPV, he was certainly there to promote the upcoming event.

WWE creatives have been widely criticized for booking The Undertaker in unflattering segments in recent times. Maybe WWE would prefer keeping his appearance a surprise to avoid massive backlash from the fans ahead of the PPV.

