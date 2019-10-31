5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at Crown Jewel 2019

Who will walk out with the biggest victory tonight?

In a few hours, WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will commence at King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This pay-per-view will see Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against a nightmare from his past, Cain Velasquez.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins will square off against The Fiend for the Universal Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Fortunately for their feud, this time their match cannot end in a disqualification.

Other matches such as Team Hogan vs Team Flair (main-event), 20-men Battle Royale, and Tag Team Turmoil match have also been announced for the PPV.

Amidst the several Superstars who will engage in a battle tonight, few need a compelling win more than the others. A win at Crown Jewel will help them gain the attention of the creatives who may end up booking better feuds for the said Superstars in the upcoming weeks.

In this list, we take a look at five such WWE Superstars who desperately need to win tonight.

#5 Kofi Kingston -- The New Day

Kofi Kingston's Championship reign came to a brutal end, and he won't even address it?

Former Tag Team Champions, The New Day have spent some time on the SmackDown roster without getting their hands on the gold. Big E and Xavier Wood lost their SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The Revival last month at Clash of Champions 2019. Soon after that, Kofi Kingston lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar on the Blue brand’s first episode on Fox.

In the absence of Xavier Woods – who is out due to an injury that he sustained during a live show, Kingston and Big E will team up to participate in the Tag Team Turmoil match.

It is only fair to assume that one of the most decorated teams in WWE history must out of this match with the honor of being called the ‘Best in the World’. If WWE creatives are not going to allow Kingston to address his loss against Lesnar, maybe having him win this battle against all other teams is the only way to justify his permanent return to the tag team division.

